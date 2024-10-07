Sad Details About Bethenny Frankel

Before Bethenny Frankel had her stunning transformation into a "Real Housewives of New York" star, she had to endure financial struggles. In 2023, the Skinnygirl founder took to Instagram to share that she was unable to live comfortably until she was well into her 30s. Frankel recalled that before she landed the reality TV show, she was knee-deep in credit card debt and down to $8,000, which barely covered the cost of living in New York at the time.

As a result, Frankel found herself worrying about every little expense and jumping through hoops to save money in every way possible. Unfortunately, Frankel made a shockingly low amount for the first season of RHONY, so her financial situation didn't improve much. However, as the seasons went by, her paychecks only increased, and she eventually built the Skinnygirl empire. Then, in 2011, the wildly successful company was hit with a $10 million lawsuit for allegedly falsely claiming that their Skinnygirl Margaritas were made of "100 percent blue agave tequila," per New York Post.

In the filings, consumers Christopher Rapcinsky and Erin Baker alleged that the drink contained "a lower quality and purity tequila by-product called mixto," which was generally mixed with inorganic ingredients. Soon after, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Frankel's ex-managers had sued her for $100 million for cutting them out of a deal surrounding her company. She settled with her managers in 2012, per THR. Ultimately, though, the lawsuits only scratch the surface of everything Frankel has been through.

