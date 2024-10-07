Kendall Jenner Looks Virtually Unrecognizable As A Bleach Blonde
Kim Kardashian went nearly silver, Khloé Kardashian did warm tones, and now Kendall Jenner is following in her fashionista sisters' footsteps as she pops out with a new look! Jenner took to Instagram in September with a post to officially debut the new look to her nearly 300 million followers. While this isn't the first time Jenner has gone blond during her stunning style transformation, it is a departure from her signature look. In 2019, Jenner debuted a new blond 'do at the Burberry Fashion Show during London Fashion Week. While she didn't walk the runway, she did attend multiple shows that year and even found herself missing being in the shows, as she told Vogue in New York, " ... I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'"
Don't worry, though; Jenner had plenty of catwalk time during 2024's Paris Fashion Week. The model (and her new fair tresses) took to the runway for L'Oréal's annual Walk Your Worth show alongside other brand ambassadors, including Viola Davis and Simone Ashley. Jenner was announced as L'Oréal's global brand ambassador in 2023 and was elated to join the company, as she mentioned in her ambassador statement, "I'm honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words: I'm worth it."
From Pinterest boards to Instagram pages dedicated to her style, there's no denying Jenner's influence on the fashion world (after all, several beauty trends have been kicked off by Jenner and her Kardashian sisters). With the model being such a style icon, fans are curious to know where she finds inspiration for all her looks, but particularly for her new sunny locks.
Kendall Jenner's hair inspiration comes from the '90s
In a 2024 interview with Vogue, Kendall Jenner's hairstylist Jenna Perry described the model's luxurious blond locks as being "inspired by the '90s and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy." The late Bessette-Kennedy was known for being a socialite, as well as a fashion icon, who married John F. Kennedy Jr. She was celebrated for her understated style, and her golden tresses symbolized '90s luxury. Unfortunately, Bessette-Kennedy tragically died in a plane crash in 1999 alongside her older sister and husband. But even after her death, she continues to be praised for her minimalist style choices.
If a subtle approach to fashion sounds familiar, that's because it's the same aesthetic that Kendall Jenner is typically seen in. The model's street style and red-carpet style couldn't be more different, but that doesn't make her minimalist daywear choices any less than. Clearly, her fair hair isn't the only element she's taken from Bessette-Kennedy's book, but it's definitely leaving the biggest impact in 2024. If the answer wasn't clear before, Jenner's hair inspiration is making the statement again: The '90s are back!