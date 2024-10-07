Kendall Jenner Looks Virtually Unrecognizable As A Bleach Blonde

Kim Kardashian went nearly silver, Khloé Kardashian did warm tones, and now Kendall Jenner is following in her fashionista sisters' footsteps as she pops out with a new look! Jenner took to Instagram in September with a post to officially debut the new look to her nearly 300 million followers. While this isn't the first time Jenner has gone blond during her stunning style transformation, it is a departure from her signature look. In 2019, Jenner debuted a new blond 'do at the Burberry Fashion Show during London Fashion Week. While she didn't walk the runway, she did attend multiple shows that year and even found herself missing being in the shows, as she told Vogue in New York, " ... I won't lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk.'"

Don't worry, though; Jenner had plenty of catwalk time during 2024's Paris Fashion Week. The model (and her new fair tresses) took to the runway for L'Oréal's annual Walk Your Worth show alongside other brand ambassadors, including Viola Davis and Simone Ashley. Jenner was announced as L'Oréal's global brand ambassador in 2023 and was elated to join the company, as she mentioned in her ambassador statement, "I'm honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words: I'm worth it."

From Pinterest boards to Instagram pages dedicated to her style, there's no denying Jenner's influence on the fashion world (after all, several beauty trends have been kicked off by Jenner and her Kardashian sisters). With the model being such a style icon, fans are curious to know where she finds inspiration for all her looks, but particularly for her new sunny locks.

