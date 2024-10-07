HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Shadiest Comments About Donovan Eckhardt

Alison Victoria has come a long way since she and former "Windy City Rehab" co-star and business partner Donovan Eckhardt parted ways in October 2020. The Chicago Sun-Times reported in July 2019 that Eckhardt supposedly worked on multiple properties seen in "Windy City Rehab" without permits, and he also neglected to have final inspections completed before some of them were sold, among other infractions, including allegedly misusing construction funds. As a result, Eckhardt and Victoria were denied new permits by the city of Chicago, and the Chicago Department of Buildings suspended Eckhardt's residential real estate developer and contractor licenses.

Portions of the second season were dedicated to discussing the situation, including one episode in which Victoria discovered Eckhardt's shady business practices. Eckhardt unsuccessfully attempted to sue HGTV's parent company Discovery Inc. and Big Table Media for defamation in January 2021, per the Chicago Sun-Times, alleging that the show villainized him in scenes he claimed were fake. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that he tried to sue again in 2022, but a judge dismissed the lawsuit after Eckhardt was unable to prove the showrunners were acting with malice.

In September 2024, Victoria spoke with People about her experience dealing with the controversy in the midst of the show's new season, which premiered September 24, 2024. When asked how Eckhardt's actions might still be affecting her today, she said she has already moved on from the ordeal. "Well, I would first say, 'Donovan who?'" she said. "It is so far behind me that I don't even look back."

