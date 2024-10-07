HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Shadiest Comments About Donovan Eckhardt
Alison Victoria has come a long way since she and former "Windy City Rehab" co-star and business partner Donovan Eckhardt parted ways in October 2020. The Chicago Sun-Times reported in July 2019 that Eckhardt supposedly worked on multiple properties seen in "Windy City Rehab" without permits, and he also neglected to have final inspections completed before some of them were sold, among other infractions, including allegedly misusing construction funds. As a result, Eckhardt and Victoria were denied new permits by the city of Chicago, and the Chicago Department of Buildings suspended Eckhardt's residential real estate developer and contractor licenses.
Portions of the second season were dedicated to discussing the situation, including one episode in which Victoria discovered Eckhardt's shady business practices. Eckhardt unsuccessfully attempted to sue HGTV's parent company Discovery Inc. and Big Table Media for defamation in January 2021, per the Chicago Sun-Times, alleging that the show villainized him in scenes he claimed were fake. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that he tried to sue again in 2022, but a judge dismissed the lawsuit after Eckhardt was unable to prove the showrunners were acting with malice.
In September 2024, Victoria spoke with People about her experience dealing with the controversy in the midst of the show's new season, which premiered September 24, 2024. When asked how Eckhardt's actions might still be affecting her today, she said she has already moved on from the ordeal. "Well, I would first say, 'Donovan who?'" she said. "It is so far behind me that I don't even look back."
Alison Victoria compared the situation to a bad divorce
Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Alison Victoria said her relationship with Donovan Eckhardt during the first season was defined by their quirky dynamic. In contrast, the second season showed rising tensions between the two in the face of controversy. "I want to be gentle, sometimes, but then other times I want to rip his face off," Victoria said.
Following Eckhardt's exit from the show, Victoria told People in September 2020 that completely severing ties with him was more difficult than expected. Though she promptly relieved him of his duties and ended their partnership after uncovering his misdeeds, it was a much greater challenge separating his negative influence from her business. "People just think, 'Oh, it's easy. You just get rid of a partner,'" she said. "But I have friends that have gone through divorces that aren't this bad. And those divorces were really bad."
Despite the hardships she's faced, Victoria has displayed resilience and remained open about her experiences to her fans, who've shown appreciation for the vulnerability she's displayed on the show. "I know it's so important because when people come up to me, they say, 'I love your show, I love you and watching you go through that has helped me. Thank you for being vulnerable. Thank you for showing it.'" she told People.