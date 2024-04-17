The Wild Way HGTV's Alison Victoria Discovered Her Former Costar's Shady Business Practices

True HGTV fans know the truth about Donovan Eckhardt from "Windy City Rehab." Eckhardt was the show's contractor, working with interior designer and host Alison Victoria. However, their professional relationship fell apart like a poorly constructed house when the two were hit with legal troubles. They had their new permit privileges suspended by the city of Chicago. Eckhardt was reportedly in trouble for working without a permit at 11 properties, each of which received a stop-work order. Since unlicensed workers also contributed to the construction of those houses, the city of Chicago said the work "poses an immediate or imminent threat to the health and safety of workers or the public" (via Chicago Sun-Times).

Four properties Eckhardt worked on didn't have final inspections either, and there were problems with a variety of the properties Eckhardt and Victoria worked on. The city was poised to suspend Eckhardt's residential real estate developer and general contractor licenses for a year. The scandals plaguing "Windy City Rehab" and its stars also include lawsuits from homeowners.

HGTV viewers saw the drama unfold on screen. A Season 2 episode of "Windy City Rehab" explored the stop-work orders and Eckhardt's suspension — which ended up being 45 days instead of a full year. In the episode, Victoria said she learned about Eckhardt's suspensions through the media and had no prior knowledge of his misdeeds.