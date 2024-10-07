NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indictment Scandal, Explained

New York City Mayor Eric Adams certainly isn't the state's first government official to land in hot water — look no further than former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo — but his indictment is unprecedented. Adams is facing allegations of corruption after he was indicted on five federal counts including wire fraud, bribery, and accepting campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Adams was elected mayor of NYC in 2021, succeeding former Mayor Bill de Blasio. However, Adams' alleged crimes go back as far as 2014, when he was serving as Brooklyn Borough President. Adams is accused of accepting gifts and various other favors from Turkish officials, in exchange for political favors in New York. The charges also relate to alleged crimes committed during his mayoral campaign in 2021, and during his time in office.

"Mayor Adams engaged in a long-running conspiracy in which he solicited and knowingly accepted illegal campaign contributions from foreign donors and corporations," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said while announcing the charges during a press conference (via CBS News). "As we allege, Mayor Adams took these donations, even though he knew they were illegal, and even though he knew these contributions were attempts by a Turkish governmental official and Turkish businessmen to buy influence with him." All in all, Adams is charged with two counts of solicitation of foreign contributions, one count of wire fraud, one count of bribery, and one count of conspiracy.

