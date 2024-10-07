Inside Kaitlan Collins & Megyn Kelly's Brutal Feud
It comes as no surprise when Megyn Kelly is caught up in some kind of drama. Looking back at Megyn's career, she's no stranger to controversial takes, like her 2018 support of blackface as Halloween costumes, which consequentially led to NBC canceling her show and abruptly announcing they were parting ways with the anchor. Naturally, Kelly continued to stir up drama, including her feud with Kaitlan Collins.
However, this feud was pretty one-sided. During an August 2024 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly relentlessly launched multiple personal attacks such as calling the CNN host a "cold-hearted b*tch" and telling her to smile more before admitting that she doesn't even know Collins personally.
The attacks came just three days after Collin's interview with Bill Maher. In the interview, she defended CNN stating, "CNN is the place where both sides can watch ... my show is evidence of that. We have lawmakers from both parties ... lawmakers from both parties should answer questions, and you should push both of them." As Maher continued to insist that CNN was not truly fair, Collins added, "I'm from Alabama. I'm from a very red state, I have a very conservative family and a lot of them are Trump voters, they watch my show every night, and they know they can trust me, that we call bullsh*t on every side." The interview clip went viral and people had a lot to say about it, especially Megyn.
It might be time for Megyn Kelly to take a look in the mirror
After Megyn Kelly's attack on Kaitlan Collins was reported, it sparked quite the commentary from political pundits like former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. On an episode of "The PBD Podcast," he said, "I think there's a little bit of irony that she is giving Collins advice that she couldn't follow herself. She failed at the network level." When the host of the podcast implied that maybe Kelly was telling Collins to learn from her own past, Cuomo added, "I think it was patronizing and condescending and I'd love to see a clip that has gone viral of Megyn Kelly 'cause she was being compassionate." While Cuomo made multiple jabs at CNN, he was unwavering in defending his former employer as a media outlet that tries its best to be impartial in political coverage.
Kelly might be making headlines with controversial takes, but Collins also has quite the past. In 2018, a little over a year into Collins joining CNN as a reporter, past tweets resurfaced and she was in the hot seat. Collins took to Twitter to apologize for insensitive comments about the LGBTQ community and asserted that it does not represent how she feels to any extent. Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs and opinions; but as public figures, it is critical to think of the repercussions that one's words might bring once shared with the public.