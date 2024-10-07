Inside Kaitlan Collins & Megyn Kelly's Brutal Feud

It comes as no surprise when Megyn Kelly is caught up in some kind of drama. Looking back at Megyn's career, she's no stranger to controversial takes, like her 2018 support of blackface as Halloween costumes, which consequentially led to NBC canceling her show and abruptly announcing they were parting ways with the anchor. Naturally, Kelly continued to stir up drama, including her feud with Kaitlan Collins.

However, this feud was pretty one-sided. During an August 2024 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly relentlessly launched multiple personal attacks such as calling the CNN host a "cold-hearted b*tch" and telling her to smile more before admitting that she doesn't even know Collins personally.

The attacks came just three days after Collin's interview with Bill Maher. In the interview, she defended CNN stating, "CNN is the place where both sides can watch ... my show is evidence of that. We have lawmakers from both parties ... lawmakers from both parties should answer questions, and you should push both of them." As Maher continued to insist that CNN was not truly fair, Collins added, "I'm from Alabama. I'm from a very red state, I have a very conservative family and a lot of them are Trump voters, they watch my show every night, and they know they can trust me, that we call bullsh*t on every side." The interview clip went viral and people had a lot to say about it, especially Megyn.

