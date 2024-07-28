The Glamorous Transformation Of CNN News Anchor Kaitlan Collins

The world of politics is an ever-changing, ever-shifting landscape that can be a challenging beat for any reporter to tackle. In today's political climate, however, it can be downright brutal and intimidating to even the most seasoned news veteran. But in this sink or swim world of political reporting, there's one young woman who rose to the top of the game through her razor sharp reporting skills, tenaciousness, and composure in the face of adversity and tough topics. Kaitlan Collins, host of CNN's "The Source," has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with. As CNN Network leader Chris Licht said in The Washington Post, she's "the absolute complete package." In one of the fastest rises in the ranks, the smart, savvy brunette has earned herself a reputation as a consummate professional, along with her own show at one of the top news networks in the country. Not bad for a Southern gal who cut her teeth as a celebrity gossip columnist less than a decade prior to headlining her own show.

However, just because her ascent to news stardom was relatively fast, doesn't mean it was easy. We are talking about a woman who came onto the political circuit during the first Trump administration after all. She has seen her fair share of praise and criticism, and has weathered a few storms and scandals. Through it all, however, she remains one of the most well respected young journalists in her field.