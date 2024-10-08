The Most Inappropriate Outfits HGTV Star Alison Victoria Has Ever Worn
Alison Victoria is an interior design pro who started learning her craft as a kid. She segued into TV as part of the crew for "House Crashers," before becoming the host of "Kitchen Crashers." Always one to seize a great opportunity, Victoria jumped at the chance to host HGTV's "Windy City Rehab" in her hometown of Chicago. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Victoria's fashion has typically earned praise from her fans, and she sees a direct correlation between her personal style and her work. "Fashion for me is what drives design," Victoria informed Refinery 29 in 2014. She loves combining high-end and budget pieces, and one of her frequent go-to looks includes jeans, often with a bootcut or flare, that emphasize her legs. For instance, when Victoria posted a shot on Instagram wearing jeans with ample cargo pockets, fans were all in for getting the look themselves.
Of course, not all Victoria's outfits can be winners. The HGTV star acknowledged this herself when she posted a photo where she visited a GreenCity Project donation bin. "Who's [sic] wants my early 90's wardrobe? Loads of Bebe and Abercrombie!" she wrote on Instagram. Even after cleaning out her closet, there are still some outfits she kept that some might think she'd have been better off ditching. In other situations, the bigger issue is that Victoria's wardrobe choice doesn't quite fit the occasion. Let's take a look.
Victoria's graphic tee was a little too graphic for some fans
For Paris Fashion Week 2023, Alison Victoria paired high-waisted, wide leg jeans with a classic ringer tee. The tee featured a graphic of bare breasts on the chest, and it gave some fans pause. One commenter on Instagram dubbed the shirt "disgusting and classless." Another took issue with the fact that Victoria's jeans and tee combo didn't seem to fit with the lush, upscale décor of her hotel, which some commenters identified as the Ritz in Paris.
On the other end of the spectrum, some fans were enthusiastic in their support and appreciated getting a laugh. "This woman has a great sense of humor and/or an edgy fashion taste," one remarked. Taking the middle ground, another user wrote, "I like the outfit and the style of t-shirt but idk if I could walk out the door with what's on it."
While some of Victoria's followers debated whether the shirt was actually depicting her own anatomy, she refrained from replying to any of the post's commentary. T-shirts aside, Victoria has had her breasts depicted in art. In 2018, the HGTV host contributed to a project where she and other participants created an impression of their breasts with paint. Each individual piece was then auctioned to raise money for the Susan G. Komen charity.
Victoria's tee was too low (and sheer) for visiting her grandma
For Valentine's Day 2022, Alison Victoria posted a sweet picture with her Yiayia, or grandmother in Greek. Her Instagram followers had some concerns about the top Victoria was wearing as she leaned forward with her arm around her grandma. The HGTV star often wears shirts with a lower neckline, but this time, the combo of neckline and camera angle made it possible for viewers to see down her shirt. Due to the thinness of the material, it was also clear Victoria wasn't wearing a bra. While one fan criticized her choice, another defended Victoria, writing, "All I see when I look at this is your beautiful face and the shirt you're wearing."
When it comes to her glowing skin, Victoria credits her grandmother. The TV host takes a minimalist approach to her skincare routine, and she'll also go makeup-free. "My only regime is washing my face every morning and night," she informed A Drink With.com. "My grandma always taught me to take care of your skin and to start young."
Victoria and her Yiayia have a special connection. The "Windy City Rehab" host often wears jewelry that her grandma has gifted to her. "You make me laugh until I pee, you have no filter like me, and most importantly you love me no matter what," Victoria wrote in a 2015 Instagram post honoring her grandma's birthday. "You have my heart and you make it full every day."
An off-kilter neckline was off-putting
In April 2019, Alison Victoria gave a shoutout to a pro photographer, captioning her portrait on Instagram, "When the light is just right." However, in the eyes of some viewers, one detail didn't seem quite right -– the front of Victoria's green floral top appeared to be pulled down ever so slightly on one side. "Your cleavage looks bizarre in this shot," one fan observed. "Very lopsided. Not sure what's going on there."
Even so, most of the commenters were so blown away by the HGTV star's beauty that the details of her outfit weren't top of mind. This trend stoked the ire of a user who took issue with what she felt was the sexualization of Victoria's image. A former construction worker, this individual was particularly sensitive about the objectification of women in that industry. "You are playing right into the fantasies of the men who think women in construction are only there for entertainment," the follower claimed. "Even your commercials are full of cleavage."
However, Victoria has demonstrated that she's thought a lot about how people are portrayed in the media, and she's proved that she's invested in audiences having a more unfiltered TV viewing experience. In June 2024, the HGTV host announced that she created Briefly Gorgeous, a new reality TV production company. "We're tired of the superficial and staged," Victoria informed Variety. "Beauty lies in the authenticity of the human experience."
Alison Victoria's lacy tank blended in too closely
In August 2018, Alison Victoria posted a picture where she and a friend are having fun at Lollapalooza. The HGTV star wore a denim skirt and lace tank top, accessorizing with a large fringed belt bag and matching tan flip flops. Victoria dangled her sunglasses from a super low neckline that plunged mid-chest. The dusky pink shade of the lace had one fan doing a double take and remarking on Instagram, "Forgive me, but the color of your top, made it look, at first, as if you had on 'no' top."
Almost four years later, Victoria wore a similar look in another post, when she donned a lacy tank that was an even closer match to her skin tone. This time, however, no commenters batted an eye about Victoria's outfit. It's possible that due to the close-up nature of the shot, the details of the top were easily discernible, allaying any potential concerns. In addition, since the focus of the post was a giveaway contest for an infrared skincare treatment, Victoria changed the settings to curtail the comments.
The topic of skincare is particularly close to Victoria's heart. "I've got all my lotions and all my potions and I'm always trying new products," she informed HGTV. "I have a million masks I use and try and I'm just constantly obsessed with that."
Victoria's bling-laden ensembles don't make sense in a construction zone
Alison Victoria is hands-on with construction work. She has extensive experience with power tools and likes to demonstrate her skills. "When I have a contractor try to show me how to use a tool, I just smile, rip it out of their hands, and get it done to prove them wrong every time," Victoria divulged to Refinery 29. Sometimes, however, fans think her outfit choices aren't a good fit for the dust and grime of renovation work.
Beyond the clothing, it's often her outfits' accessories that seem ill-suited for her work. In addition to the sentimental jewelry from her grandma, Victoria has been spotted wearing bracelets by Cartier, Van Cleef, and Arpel. According to jeweler Hedda Schupak, Victoria's Cartier "Juste Un Cleu" gold nail bracelet retails for nearly $7,000. The HGTV host likes a stacked look with her bracelets, adding up to a lot of expensive assets in gold and diamonds on her arms. However, as one of the richest HGTV stars, Victoria is a multimillionaire, which makes these designer pieces inherently more affordable.
Even so, while Victoria's sparklers look fabulous for an awards show or a magazine shoot, they're not an appropriate choice when working in a construction zone. "One of the first things I learned upon entering this industry 35 years ago is to take off your jewelry before doing housework, let alone house demolition!" advised Schupak, writing in The Centurion.