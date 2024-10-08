The Most Inappropriate Outfits HGTV Star Alison Victoria Has Ever Worn

Alison Victoria is an interior design pro who started learning her craft as a kid. She segued into TV as part of the crew for "House Crashers," before becoming the host of "Kitchen Crashers." Always one to seize a great opportunity, Victoria jumped at the chance to host HGTV's "Windy City Rehab" in her hometown of Chicago. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Victoria's fashion has typically earned praise from her fans, and she sees a direct correlation between her personal style and her work. "Fashion for me is what drives design," Victoria informed Refinery 29 in 2014. She loves combining high-end and budget pieces, and one of her frequent go-to looks includes jeans, often with a bootcut or flare, that emphasize her legs. For instance, when Victoria posted a shot on Instagram wearing jeans with ample cargo pockets, fans were all in for getting the look themselves.

Of course, not all Victoria's outfits can be winners. The HGTV star acknowledged this herself when she posted a photo where she visited a GreenCity Project donation bin. "Who's [sic] wants my early 90's wardrobe? Loads of Bebe and Abercrombie!" she wrote on Instagram. Even after cleaning out her closet, there are still some outfits she kept that some might think she'd have been better off ditching. In other situations, the bigger issue is that Victoria's wardrobe choice doesn't quite fit the occasion. Let's take a look.