What HGTV's Alison Victoria Looks Like Makeup-Free

In June 2024, HGTV star Alison Victoria and Brandt Andersen went Instagram-official with their relationship. The post featured photos of Victoria and Andersen at the Daytime Emmys (including many PDA shots). Most of the time, Victoria looks glammed-up in her Instagram posts — many are promotional photos or pictures snapped at red carpets. However, she has shared makeup-free pictures before.

In April 2020, Victoria shared a mirror selfie on Instagram that was taken from what seems to be her home gym. She shared the photo as part of her series of posts keeping track of days since COVID-19 quarantine began. "Day 34: Just read somewhere that working out too much is bad for your immune system," Victoria wrote in the caption of the gym post. She seemed to be rocking an all-natural look, and she had her hair up in a bun, presumably to keep it out of her face while exercising.

A few days prior, Victoria shared selfies in face masks — not the kind to stop the spread of disease, but the kind to rejuvenate skin. In one of the Instagram posts, Victoria said, "Day 25: This is what happens when you Google face mask ... and then you forget that you were really looking for the other type of face mask ... so you just end up going with it." Later, in an interview from 2021, Victoria elaborated on how much she loves skincare.

