What HGTV's Alison Victoria Looks Like Makeup-Free
In June 2024, HGTV star Alison Victoria and Brandt Andersen went Instagram-official with their relationship. The post featured photos of Victoria and Andersen at the Daytime Emmys (including many PDA shots). Most of the time, Victoria looks glammed-up in her Instagram posts — many are promotional photos or pictures snapped at red carpets. However, she has shared makeup-free pictures before.
In April 2020, Victoria shared a mirror selfie on Instagram that was taken from what seems to be her home gym. She shared the photo as part of her series of posts keeping track of days since COVID-19 quarantine began. "Day 34: Just read somewhere that working out too much is bad for your immune system," Victoria wrote in the caption of the gym post. She seemed to be rocking an all-natural look, and she had her hair up in a bun, presumably to keep it out of her face while exercising.
A few days prior, Victoria shared selfies in face masks — not the kind to stop the spread of disease, but the kind to rejuvenate skin. In one of the Instagram posts, Victoria said, "Day 25: This is what happens when you Google face mask ... and then you forget that you were really looking for the other type of face mask ... so you just end up going with it." Later, in an interview from 2021, Victoria elaborated on how much she loves skincare.
Victoria loves skincare but doesn't go heavy with makeup
Speaking to HGTV in June 2021, Alison Victoria explained how her parents influenced her skincare and makeup decisions. Victoria said her father was big into skincare, telling HGTV, "Every single morning he would mix [cod liver oil] with his orange juice. And my dad who just recently passed away at 89, looked like he was 65 years old. He didn't have a wrinkle on his face." (Victoria got a meaningful tattoo after her father passed.)
Victoria also said that she built special shelves by her vanity for all her skincare products. "I'm just obsessed with skincare and just making sure that I'm being really good to my skin," Victoria said. "I have a million masks I use and try and I'm just constantly obsessed with that." As for a beauty routine, Victoria's mother said wearing foundation would make her rely on it, so Victoria keeps her makeup pretty light. One of the few makeup products she wears is Burt's Bees lip gloss that doubles as blush for her cheeks, but those with sensitive skin may want to avoid the lipstick-as-blush hack.
An example of Victoria in a low-key makeup look was shared on Instagram in May 2024, when she was working with Habitat for Humanity as a spokesperson for their Women Build program. Besides mascara, she didn't seem to be wearing much makeup — and she was glowing, in part due to a radiant smile!