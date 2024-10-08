Tragic Details About Jean Smart

While filming the first season of HBO's "Hacks," one of the show's stars suffered a tremendous tragedy. In 2021, Richard Gilliland, Jean Smart's husband of 34 years, died suddenly from a heart condition. "I thought he had COVID or something," Smart shared on an episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" (via People). "The places I took him to to get him tested didn't do anything except a COVID test." After Gilliland died, Smart went back to one of the doctor's offices and asked what they'd do if someone came in with a certain set of symptoms. "He said, 'Well, [the] first thing we do is an EKG.' I said, 'He died last week. Why didn't you do that?'" she recalled.

Though she was racked with grief, the Emmy-winning star didn't want to hit pause on the show. "I still had a week of 'Hacks' left to do," she said in The New Yorker. "That was hard. I had to do a funeral scene. I was a wreck, but it actually turned out to be very funny." As series co-creator Paul W. Downs told "Today," "She really wanted to finish the show. And she really wanted to be back on set with her set family."

Sadly, the loss of her beloved husband is just one of several tragedies Jean Smart has faced behind the scenes.