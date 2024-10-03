Details About Travis Kelce's Friendship With Olivia Dunne
Travis Kelce and Olivia Dunne are two of the biggest names in sports, so it was a major moment for fans when they came together for a playful (read: flirty) collaboration in June 2024. Dunne posted the clip of the two of them, which quickly went viral, on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. It showed the two athletes interacting on the set of an ad campaign shoot for Accelerator Active Energy. The short video begins with Kelce mouthing a line from Netflix's hit comedy show "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," with a text overlay that reads: "I feel like you're here just for the concert tickets." Dunne, a self-proclaimed fan of Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, then wrote in the caption of her post, "Who me?! Never... #swiftie #taylorswift #traviskelce."
The clip has garnered over 13 million views on Instagram at the time of writing, and even started a war among fans of Swift. But it simply showcased the playful dynamic between the LSU gymnast and the Kansas City Chiefs star player. Moreover, just days before the upload, Kelce appeared on "Good Morning America" where he discussed working with Dunne as a brand ambassador for Accelerator.
"Absolutely just an awesome person," the NFL player gushed. "She's down there making Accelerator look just amazing." Meanwhile, Dunne confirmed that she and Kelce met at the 2023 ESPY Awards where they briefly discussed their partnership for the energy drink brand. "He was awesome," she enthused to the New York Post. It wasn't the last time Dunne expressed her admiration for the Chiefs tight end either.
Olivia Dunne gushed that Travis Kelce is 'the man'
In September 2024, celebrated gymnast Olivia Dunne shared even more kind words for Travis Kelce during an interview on the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast. "Travis Kelce is super nice. Like he's actually the man," the LSU star stressed. Dunne also recounted how he had offered to give her and her own boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, knowing that Dunne is a huge fan of the singer-songwriter. "He was so chill. He was at one of the photo shoots I was at this summer, and he was like, 'Well, if you or Paul ever need tickets to a Taylor concert or need a hookup, just let me know,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Are you kidding me? No way!"
Kelce's name came up again during a rousing game of "Stay on That Side" where the gymnast had to choose which sports power couples are the most hyped. After initially picking Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens over Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios, as well as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, Dunne ultimately went with Swift and Kelce. As the proud Swiftie opined, "I honestly don't know if they could be topped." Sure enough, she ended up picking the couple over Victoria and David Beckham, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, and even Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. But when it came down to "Tayvis" versus her and Skenes, Dunne didn't have to think twice.
"Well... I have to go with Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne," she conceded. Interestingly, some MLB fans have begun referring to Dunne and Skenes as the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of baseball. And the LSU star seems to agree, too — in May 2024, she liked an Instagram comment stating that she is officially in her WAG era. "Wag era loading, you're a mini Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce," the fan proclaimed (via the Daily Mail).