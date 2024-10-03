Details About Travis Kelce's Friendship With Olivia Dunne

Travis Kelce and Olivia Dunne are two of the biggest names in sports, so it was a major moment for fans when they came together for a playful (read: flirty) collaboration in June 2024. Dunne posted the clip of the two of them, which quickly went viral, on her Instagram and TikTok accounts. It showed the two athletes interacting on the set of an ad campaign shoot for Accelerator Active Energy. The short video begins with Kelce mouthing a line from Netflix's hit comedy show "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," with a text overlay that reads: "I feel like you're here just for the concert tickets." Dunne, a self-proclaimed fan of Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift, then wrote in the caption of her post, "Who me?! Never... #swiftie #taylorswift #traviskelce."

The clip has garnered over 13 million views on Instagram at the time of writing, and even started a war among fans of Swift. But it simply showcased the playful dynamic between the LSU gymnast and the Kansas City Chiefs star player. Moreover, just days before the upload, Kelce appeared on "Good Morning America" where he discussed working with Dunne as a brand ambassador for Accelerator.

"Absolutely just an awesome person," the NFL player gushed. "She's down there making Accelerator look just amazing." Meanwhile, Dunne confirmed that she and Kelce met at the 2023 ESPY Awards where they briefly discussed their partnership for the energy drink brand. "He was awesome," she enthused to the New York Post. It wasn't the last time Dunne expressed her admiration for the Chiefs tight end either.

