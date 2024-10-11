Tragic Details About Stacy London

Living with an autoimmune disease can be very challenging, but managing three of these conditions is especially daunting. Unfortunately for Stacy London, that is exactly what she has faced for most of her life. In an interview with Sollis Health, London opened up about the three diseases she has been diagnosed with: psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Reynaud's Syndrome. As London explains, psoriasis has been part of her life since childhood: "I was [diagnosed at] 3 1/2 years old. I was diagnosed after I felt small bumps behind my ear that felt like chicken skin. It got severe around 11 years old. I was covered in scales from the neck down." She goes on to describe the onset of her other two illnesses: "I can't remember when Reynaud's Syndrome was discovered but it was sometime in my teens. My psoriatic arthritis wasn't correctly diagnosed until I was in my early 40s, though I believe it started in my 30s."

One of the most difficult aspects of these conditions is the pain London sometimes suffers, especially from psoriatic arthritis. As she explained to Parade, "Everything is hard to move. There have been times where I've just been in so much pain that I haven't gotten out of bed for a couple of days." However, London has also shared some of the ways she manages her condition in the hopes of helping others. For example, she told Parade that it's important to nurture your sense of confidence when dealing with psoriatic arthritis: "But you have to radically accept that this is the body that you have because it is difficult to live with and it is difficult not to be seen."