The Rumored Rift Between Lana Del Rey And Her Husband Jeremy Dufrene's Family, Explained
Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, whose given name is Elizabeth Grant, made headlines with her unexpected marriage to alligator boat captain Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024, with the two tying the knot in a small ceremony in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. The nuptial news took fans by surprise, but it was even more of a jarring revelation for Dufrene's ex-fiancé Kelli Welsh, with the union since becoming an alleged source of animosity within the Louisiana family. Welsh and Dufrene broke things off in October 2023 after a 12-year engagement, with heartache surrounding the death of Welsh's father being the reason they never made it down the aisle.
"I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month," Welsh told the Daily Mail. Public speculation about Del Rey and Dufrene's connection was sparked when the two were spotted holding hands at the Reading & Leeds Festival in August 2024, with the couple having first met in 2019 through one of Dufrene's boat tours. Though Del Rey publicly denied the relationship on Instagram, she also attended a celebrity wedding with her Louisiana beau in early September.
Despite the pacing of their whirlwind romance being a surprise to Welsh, the ex-fiancé still expressed positive feelings about the Del Rey and Dufrene union. "I am happy for him," she said. "He needed to get out of his comfort zone." Even so, rumors surrounding the romance allege that Del Rey is creating a rift within Dufrene's blended family, as Welsh's now-adult daughter, Alanna, reportedly still lives with the tour guide even as sources say the singer is pushing Dufrene's ex out of his life.
Lana is saying goodbye to Jeremy's past
Since the stylish Lana Del Rey tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene, sources have alleged that the "Summertime Sadness" singer is creating serious trouble within the Dufrene family. Mainly, rumored jealousy has Del Rey excluding Kelli Welsh from the Dufrene household as the ex-fiance has relocated to Texas to care for a sick family member. "Jeremy told Kelli that she was not allowed to go over to the house after he got together with Lana, which was very upsetting to her," a source told the Daily Mail. "Kelli's biological daughter Alanna still lives there with Jeremy, who she considers to be her father. But he never adopted her."
Dufrene also has three children from a previous marriage with a woman named Gina, who the source says continued to be a welcome part of the family even when she remarried. "So, for Kelli to not be allowed does not make sense," the insider stated. "Jeremy expressed that Lana was jealous of her because of their long history. So, when she moved into the house, they took all of Kelli's belongings and put it into storage. Kelli's crystals were said to be a notable source of dismay for Del Rey, who reportedly said that the objects carried "so much energy." While Dufrene and Del Rey's romance was seemingly swift and passion-filled, its long-term impact is reportedly turning out to be much less of a walk in the park.