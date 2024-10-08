The Rumored Rift Between Lana Del Rey And Her Husband Jeremy Dufrene's Family, Explained

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, whose given name is Elizabeth Grant, made headlines with her unexpected marriage to alligator boat captain Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024, with the two tying the knot in a small ceremony in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. The nuptial news took fans by surprise, but it was even more of a jarring revelation for Dufrene's ex-fiancé Kelli Welsh, with the union since becoming an alleged source of animosity within the Louisiana family. Welsh and Dufrene broke things off in October 2023 after a 12-year engagement, with heartache surrounding the death of Welsh's father being the reason they never made it down the aisle.

"I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month," Welsh told the Daily Mail. Public speculation about Del Rey and Dufrene's connection was sparked when the two were spotted holding hands at the Reading & Leeds Festival in August 2024, with the couple having first met in 2019 through one of Dufrene's boat tours. Though Del Rey publicly denied the relationship on Instagram, she also attended a celebrity wedding with her Louisiana beau in early September.

Despite the pacing of their whirlwind romance being a surprise to Welsh, the ex-fiancé still expressed positive feelings about the Del Rey and Dufrene union. "I am happy for him," she said. "He needed to get out of his comfort zone." Even so, rumors surrounding the romance allege that Del Rey is creating a rift within Dufrene's blended family, as Welsh's now-adult daughter, Alanna, reportedly still lives with the tour guide even as sources say the singer is pushing Dufrene's ex out of his life.

