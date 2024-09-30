Who Is Lana Del Rey's Alligator Tour Guide Husband, Jeremy Dufrene?

On September 23, 2024, pop sensation Lana Del Rey obtainined a marriage license in the state of Louisiana. Four days later, jaws dropped everywhere when the news and photos of Del Rey's secret wedding to an alligator boat tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene, appeared in the Daily Mail. Snapshots of the event showed that the couple said their vows in a simple yet tasteful white tent, which had been pitched on the waterfront of Dufrene's home town, Des Allemandes. The groom appeared happy and looked to have earned the approval of the bride's family. After all, Del Rey's father, Robert Grant, was there to walk her down the aisle, while her sisters were also in attendance.

Of course, there was a great deal of pushback among some of Del Rey's fans — many of whom fretted over Dufrene's intentions. One avid Del Rey listener even took to Reddit to comment on the vast financial gap between the pop singer and her new beau: "I hope she has a prenup." Another added, "I'm no expert but I'm guessing her net worth is much more than swamp daddy gator man's." Although it's certainly true that Del Rey — who is estimated to be worth $30 million — is much wealthier than her new groom, there is more to the story than just that. Dufrene had a fascinating life before meeting his new bride, and the people who know him say that he's actually quite the catch.