Liz Cheney's Dig At Trump's Spray Tan Is Sure To Send Him Spiraling

Republican Liz Cheney was once a staunch, and very vocal, critic of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican politician called out Harris' supposedly "radical" views in an August 2020 interview with Fox News, asserting, "If you look at her record at all in California, she did, in fact, essentially ban gun sales with executive action and she threatened during the primaries to do the same thing if she were elected here." However, following the January 6 Capitol attack and her loss to a Trump-supported candidate in the 2022 congressional race, the tides have seemingly turned, and Cheney is now campaigning with Harris as the latter seeks the presidency in direct opposition to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

While appearing at an event in support of the Democrat in Ripon, Wisconsin, on October 3, 2024, Cheney spoke out against the former president. In one particularly sharp dig at Trump's expense, the politician highlighted her own lengthy tenure as a Republican before turning the tables on him. "I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray tanning," Cheney said in a clip of her speech which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. According to The New York Times, the location where Cheney made this comment is noteworthy in that it sits in the center of a battleground state, and is where the Republican Party originated. As such, Cheney's dig will likely have landed even harder.

