Liz Cheney's Dig At Trump's Spray Tan Is Sure To Send Him Spiraling
Republican Liz Cheney was once a staunch, and very vocal, critic of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican politician called out Harris' supposedly "radical" views in an August 2020 interview with Fox News, asserting, "If you look at her record at all in California, she did, in fact, essentially ban gun sales with executive action and she threatened during the primaries to do the same thing if she were elected here." However, following the January 6 Capitol attack and her loss to a Trump-supported candidate in the 2022 congressional race, the tides have seemingly turned, and Cheney is now campaigning with Harris as the latter seeks the presidency in direct opposition to Republican candidate Donald Trump.
While appearing at an event in support of the Democrat in Ripon, Wisconsin, on October 3, 2024, Cheney spoke out against the former president. In one particularly sharp dig at Trump's expense, the politician highlighted her own lengthy tenure as a Republican before turning the tables on him. "I was a Republican even before Donald Trump started spray tanning," Cheney said in a clip of her speech which was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. According to The New York Times, the location where Cheney made this comment is noteworthy in that it sits in the center of a battleground state, and is where the Republican Party originated. As such, Cheney's dig will likely have landed even harder.
Liz Cheney said that she's been a Republican longer than Trump has been spray tanning. 🤣pic.twitter.com/iOP6bK4lDK
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 3, 2024
Liz Cheney believes Donald Trump is a threat to the nation
Liz Cheney is one of Donald Trump's most vocal Republican critics, joining a list of notable politicians including her father, Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who confirmed in September 2024 that he would be voting for Kamala Harris in November, and fellow former VP Mike Pence, who told Fox News' "The Story" in March 2024, "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year." While speaking at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy in September 2024, Liz explained, "Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris," (via X).
In response to the jabs that the former congresswoman made towards him at the Wisconsin event, Trump argued that she had no place to speak on such matters since losing her seat. "Liz Cheney is a stupid warhawk," he said. "All she wants to do is shoot missiles at people." The Republican presidential candidate also posited that Liz and Harris' partnership was actually detrimental to both women, per CNN.