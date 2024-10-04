Barack Obama's Anniversary Post Shows Off Michelle's Most Playful Look Yet

Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating their anniversary in style. On October 3, 2024, the former president gave a shoutout to Michelle on Instagram. And, while their love is the focus of the post, we couldn't help but notice Michelle's amazing anniversary ensemble.

Advertisement

Barack and Michelle said "I do" in 1992, and after more than three decades of marriage, this couple is looking better than ever. "Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama," Barack began his caption. "32 years together, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with." He included a photo of the happy couple at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. The image shows Barack and Michelle posing lovingly together. Barack is wearing a simple black jacket and khaki pants, but Michelle looks utterly Gen-Z-inspired. The former First Lady is wearing what appears to be a faux leather printed suit with a grey and white pattern all over the jacket and pants. The suit, itself, is a fashion statement, but she had even more fun with the look when she styled it. She sported funky purple earrings and a half-up/half-down hairstyle featuring space buns.

Advertisement