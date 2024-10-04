Barack Obama's Anniversary Post Shows Off Michelle's Most Playful Look Yet
Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating their anniversary in style. On October 3, 2024, the former president gave a shoutout to Michelle on Instagram. And, while their love is the focus of the post, we couldn't help but notice Michelle's amazing anniversary ensemble.
Barack and Michelle said "I do" in 1992, and after more than three decades of marriage, this couple is looking better than ever. "Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama," Barack began his caption. "32 years together, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with." He included a photo of the happy couple at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. The image shows Barack and Michelle posing lovingly together. Barack is wearing a simple black jacket and khaki pants, but Michelle looks utterly Gen-Z-inspired. The former First Lady is wearing what appears to be a faux leather printed suit with a grey and white pattern all over the jacket and pants. The suit, itself, is a fashion statement, but she had even more fun with the look when she styled it. She sported funky purple earrings and a half-up/half-down hairstyle featuring space buns.
Michelle Obama's style gets better with age
With two very fashionable twenty-something daughters, it's no surprise that Michelle Obama knows a thing or two about current trends. And, it's clear with each of life's milestones that Michelle knows how to look and feel younger than ever. In January 2024, Michelle celebrated her 60th birthday, and Barack Obama gave her another Instagram shoutout. He posted a photo of Michelle looking radiant in a flow-y maxi-dress, beginning his caption with "This is what 60 looks like."
Like most folks in the public eye, Michelle Obama has had plenty of outfits that missed the mark over the years. Even so, it has always been clear that she has an eye for fashion, and this has only intensified since she left the White House in 2017. By the look of Michelle's wardrobe, it seems that she's having more and more fun with clothes, and it's clear that she's also having more fun with her hubby than ever. She posted the same photo to Instagram for the pair's anniversary, with the caption, "32 action packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama."