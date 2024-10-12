Times Taylor Swift Went Makeup Free And Fans Loved It
It's no surprise that many fans clamor to copy Taylor Swift's makeup routine, hoping to look as glamorous as she does with her signature red lipstick and cat-eye eyeliner. (Swift even referenced her go-to lip color in the lyrics of her song "Style," singing, "And I got that red lip classic thing that you like.")
Of course, it's no surprise that Swift is just as stunning makeup-free. Swift mentioned some of her go-to health, wellness, and beauty tips while speaking to Elle in 2019, such as taking vitamins and reframing her mentality around weight. She also admitted to previous bad skincare habits, which she worked to change. "I now moisturize my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower," Swift said, "not just in the winter, but all year round, because, why can't I be soft during all the seasons?!"
even with little to no makeup she's still so beautiful pic.twitter.com/g8rNEbrPP3
— taylor thinker💭 (@tsthinkers) October 6, 2022
The regular moisturizing could be part of why Swift looks lovely bare-faced, and Swifties have definitely taken note of her gorgeous natural beauty. A fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared four photos of Swift in 2022 with the caption, "Even with little to no makeup she's still so beautiful." Other fans have followed suit with other lovely examples.
Swift got kudos for showing imperfections
In 2013, on the Makeup Addiction subreddit, a Reddit user shared a throwback photo of Taylor Swift completely makeup-free. Per Starcasm, the photo was from when Swift was featured in People magazine's "100 Most Beautiful People" issue from 2008. Swift reportedly said in the People interview, "I have blonde eyelashes and blonde eyebrows, so my typical insecurity is that my eyes go away when I don't have makeup on. But it's important to be comfortable with who you are and go natural once in a while."
Swift's no-makeup photoshoot ended up garnering the kudos from one commenter on Reddit, who said these kinds of makeup-free photo shoots were a great reminder that stars are just normal people. The commenter added, "They get spots and dark circles under their eyes and red patches, and its [sic] good to see this to remind ourselves that no one's perfect and that the media's representation of flawless, almost superhuman celebrities is just not accurate."
Some other Redditors replied to the photo and remarked how Swift's makeup-free look was similar to the looks of the stunning Charlize Theron.
Swift went makeup-free in a songwriting behind-the-scenes video
Swift's album "Reputation" was released in 2017, and she partnered with AT&T and DIRECTV NOW for glimpses into the album-making process. As part of that collaboration, the star shared a video on her YouTube channel showing how she wrote the song "Delicate," and many fans in the comments loved seeing her at work. She was also wearing little-to-no makeup in the video, besides maybe some light eye makeup and barely-there lip color. Swift kept the rest of her look casual too, keeping her short hair down and pairing a black sweater with a simple necklace.
One fan commented about Swift's appearance and said, "I love that she's showing herself here, warts and all. Zit on her cheek. No makeup. Just herself. And she's still as beautiful as ever." They added praise for "Delicate" and the album as a whole. Another fan replied to the comment and added, "She's GORGEOUS" with heart-eyes emojis. Others agreed and also shared their love for the track.
Fans loved a sweet holiday snapshot of Swift and one of her cats
In 2018, Taylor Swift and her cat Meredith Grey snapped a few festive selfies for Instagram. "Purry Christmas," Swift wrote in the caption, with a pink heart emoji. They both looked exceptionally cozy, and besides some possible light eyeliner, Swift looked to be completely bare-faced. In the first sweet snapshot of the carousel, Meredith and Swift were booping noses.
Fans remarked on how naturally beautiful Swift (and Meredith) were, with the Pop Crave X account writing, "@TaylorSwift13 is stunning as she wishes us a 'Purry Christmas' with cute and cuddly photos of her cat." One fan commented, "Taylor outsold," utilizing internet slang to compliment Swift and say she is the best of the best. One X user teased Pop Crave for missing a pun based on a "Reputation" song title and said, "you had the opportunity to say she looked GORGEOUS but you flopped."
Swift was as radiant as ever in paparazzi photos taken at the gym
In 2019, Backgrid shared a photo of Taylor Swift at West Hollywood's Dogpound Gym. According to the founder Kirk Myers' 2024 interview with Vogue, Swift started training at Dogpound around the time of her "1989" album, which released in 2014.
In the Backgrid picture at the gym, Swift was makeup-free and smiling wide. When additional photos from that same gym visit were shared by a Swiftie fan page on Facebook in 2023, Swifties remarked at how beautiful the singer was.
"Gorgeous!" one fan said. Another said, "She's so cute," with a heart-eyes emoji. "Natural beauty," another said, with a rose emoji. One fan pointed out the pitfalls of fame, saying, "She's a true beauty. I wish she could enjoy a little privacy." When the same photos were shared to an Instagram fanpage in 2024, one person brought up family resemblance and said, "She looks like her mom in this one."
Another photo with one of Swift's cats got a positive response
Taylor Swift's cats Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson have long been beloved by the fan base, and a new feline star came on the scene when Swift adopted Benjamin Button. Swift and Benjamin met on the set of her "ME!" music video, and a behind-the-scenes YouTube video shows that he became part of her family shortly after she first held him. A stunning makeup-free photo of Swift holding little Benjamin has made the rounds on social media, with fans having nothing but positive things to say.
One Swiftie on X shared the photo in 2024 and wrote, "i think about this a lot she's literally the most beautiful human being." A YouTube pop culture account shared the same photo that same year and asked for fans' opinions on the makeup-free Swift. "Yes, she is a true born beauty both inside & out!" one fan said with a smiley-face emoji. Swift stuns no matter what!