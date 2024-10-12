Times Taylor Swift Went Makeup Free And Fans Loved It

It's no surprise that many fans clamor to copy Taylor Swift's makeup routine, hoping to look as glamorous as she does with her signature red lipstick and cat-eye eyeliner. (Swift even referenced her go-to lip color in the lyrics of her song "Style," singing, "And I got that red lip classic thing that you like.")

Of course, it's no surprise that Swift is just as stunning makeup-free. Swift mentioned some of her go-to health, wellness, and beauty tips while speaking to Elle in 2019, such as taking vitamins and reframing her mentality around weight. She also admitted to previous bad skincare habits, which she worked to change. "I now moisturize my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower," Swift said, "not just in the winter, but all year round, because, why can't I be soft during all the seasons?!"

even with little to no makeup she's still so beautiful pic.twitter.com/g8rNEbrPP3 — taylor thinker💭 (@tsthinkers) October 6, 2022

The regular moisturizing could be part of why Swift looks lovely bare-faced, and Swifties have definitely taken note of her gorgeous natural beauty. A fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared four photos of Swift in 2022 with the caption, "Even with little to no makeup she's still so beautiful." Other fans have followed suit with other lovely examples.

