Taylor Swift Is Gorgeous Going Makeup Free

One of Taylor Swift's signature beauty tricks is red lipstick, even though her mom almost shot down the iconic look at a 2009 photoshoot. However, Swift has proven that she doesn't need makeup to look gorgeous. She will sometimes share social media posts without any makeup on, highlighting her natural beauty. For example, in November 2017, Swift shared a video on Instagram of her recording "Delicate," the fifth track on her "Reputation" album. She seemed to be makeup-free in the video, the picture of causal in plaid while recording one of her most iconic songs.

Swift also skipped makeup for a few snapshots with her cats. In a selfie from June 2018, Swift was lounging around with her cat Meredith Grey, and said, "Just over here daydreaming about playing Manchester tomorrow ... " with an emoji of hearts. That same year in December, Swift and Meredith Grey snapped more selfies at Christmas with the caption, "Purry Christmas" with a pink heart.

However, Swift being makeup-free doesn't mean she isn't taking care of her skin. She's described her skincare routine in previous interviews.