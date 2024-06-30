Taylor Swift Is Gorgeous Going Makeup Free
One of Taylor Swift's signature beauty tricks is red lipstick, even though her mom almost shot down the iconic look at a 2009 photoshoot. However, Swift has proven that she doesn't need makeup to look gorgeous. She will sometimes share social media posts without any makeup on, highlighting her natural beauty. For example, in November 2017, Swift shared a video on Instagram of her recording "Delicate," the fifth track on her "Reputation" album. She seemed to be makeup-free in the video, the picture of causal in plaid while recording one of her most iconic songs.
Swift also skipped makeup for a few snapshots with her cats. In a selfie from June 2018, Swift was lounging around with her cat Meredith Grey, and said, "Just over here daydreaming about playing Manchester tomorrow ... " with an emoji of hearts. That same year in December, Swift and Meredith Grey snapped more selfies at Christmas with the caption, "Purry Christmas" with a pink heart.
However, Swift being makeup-free doesn't mean she isn't taking care of her skin. She's described her skincare routine in previous interviews.
Swift's skincare routine is pretty simple
If you want to replicate Taylor Swift's makeup and skincare routine, she has given insight into it. Answering beauty questions for Allure in 2011, the "Gorgeous" singer thanked a fan who complimented her skin and explained her humble skincare routine: "I use whatever is around, really. I'll go to the drugstore and just get makeup removal pads, facial scrubs (that I always forget to use)." She described using night cream twice a day, once before applying makeup and once before bed. Swift also divulged that she often forgot to remove makeup before bed and that she wears sunscreen, not bothering with tanning.
Speaking to Redbook in 2012, Swift said which moisturizer was her favorite. When asked about beauty staples, Swift said, "Natural brown eyeshadows, a lash curler, and Kate Somerville moisturizer — it perks up my skin."
In an Elle interview from 2019, Swift explained what she'd learned throughout life leading up to her 30th birthday. "After my teen years and early twenties of sleeping in my makeup and occasionally using a Sharpie as eyeliner (DO NOT DO IT), I felt like I needed to start being nicer to my skin," Swift said. "I now moisturize my face every night and put on body lotion after I shower, not just in the winter, but all year round, because, why can't I be soft during all the seasons?!"
Swift occasionally gives fans a peek into her personal life
As of this writing, much of Taylor Swift's social media presence consists of glossy shots from her Eras Tour — including snapshots of rainy concert days, which her concert makeup can survive with ease — and promo shots for her music. However, Swift has shown fans parts of her personal life where she rocks more natural, minimal-makeup looks as opposed to performance makeup. For instance, in one Instagram photo from December 2020, Swift wore a brown furry jacket with a bear head as the hood. She looked into the camera with a blank stare and captioned it, "bye 2020, it's been weird."
Swift showed off her glowing skin in an Instagram video from November 2021. The video was to commemorate Swift's song "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" becoming a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — making it the longest song to hit that spot, due to one version of the song being 10 minutes and 13 seconds long.
Swift also showcased a comfy-casual fashion sense in a July 2023 TikTok. The singer wore a baseball cap, black jacket, and yellow shirt with a red collar. While riding in a golf cart backstage at the Eras Tour, Swift filmed her father zipping behind on a Segway. She looked radiant, as always — and her dad definitely seemed to be having fun!