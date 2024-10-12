How William And Harry Each Get Along With Princess Diana's Sister Sarah
It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has grown increasingly strained over the years, but there might still be hope for reconciliation, thanks to their aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The royal brothers reportedly maintain a good relationship with Princess Diana's sister, who continues to offer her unwavering support amid the ongoing tensions between the siblings.
On August 28, 2024, William and Harry were both present at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes (husband of Diana's second sister, Lady Jane Fellowes.) The memorial service was held at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, and was attended by Diana's extended family. Vanity Fair reported that Harry and William sat with different groups of their maternal cousins.
As per People, Harry flew from the U.S. to join the funeral and stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Diana's estate, Althorp House. This seemingly shows he's still close to his mother's family. "Quietly, behind the scenes, it is obvious that the Spencer family have kept the communication channels open with Harry and that their affection for him is reciprocated," royal expert Jennie Bond revealed to OK! "I'm sure Harry feels it's important that he still has some kind of anchor here in the U.K. and, for now at least, it seems that it is with his aunts and uncle. And that has to be a positive thing." Harry isn't the only one who keeps a good relationship with Diana's siblings, though.
Is reconciliation on the way?
Shortly after joining Prince Harry and Prince William at the memorial service, Lady Sarah McCorquodale showed her support for her nephews once again. She attended the Sovereign's Parade on September 12, 2024, where William represented King Charles at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell. Hello! reported that Sarah heard William was at the event and decided to turn up in solidarity. Diana's sister is said to have a close bond with both brothers and is in a prime position to play peacemaker.
Sarah and the Spencer family have reportedly been "working hard to get the brothers to reconcile." William and Harry's presence at their uncle's funeral is a "mature, promising sign that their disagreements are not going to be allowed to overshadow important family events," a source told The Daily Beast in September 2024. "It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn't boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse," the insider added.
Another source told the outlet that the Spencers are working hard behind the scenes to get the brothers to reconcile. "They understand William's hurt at Harry's betrayal, but they also understand Harry's position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors," the insider noted.