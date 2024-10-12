How William And Harry Each Get Along With Princess Diana's Sister Sarah

It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has grown increasingly strained over the years, but there might still be hope for reconciliation, thanks to their aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The royal brothers reportedly maintain a good relationship with Princess Diana's sister, who continues to offer her unwavering support amid the ongoing tensions between the siblings.

On August 28, 2024, William and Harry were both present at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes (husband of Diana's second sister, Lady Jane Fellowes.) The memorial service was held at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, and was attended by Diana's extended family. Vanity Fair reported that Harry and William sat with different groups of their maternal cousins.

As per People, Harry flew from the U.S. to join the funeral and stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Diana's estate, Althorp House. This seemingly shows he's still close to his mother's family. "Quietly, behind the scenes, it is obvious that the Spencer family have kept the communication channels open with Harry and that their affection for him is reciprocated," royal expert Jennie Bond revealed to OK! "I'm sure Harry feels it's important that he still has some kind of anchor here in the U.K. and, for now at least, it seems that it is with his aunts and uncle. And that has to be a positive thing." Harry isn't the only one who keeps a good relationship with Diana's siblings, though.

