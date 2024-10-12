Tragic Details About HGTV's Keith Bynum

The love between HGTV's Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas seems like it will last a lifetime. Their interactions with each other on their series "Bargain Block" make viewers' hearts melt every time. So, it's shocking to learn that these two love birds once broke things off — and once you learn the story, it will break your heart. In an interview with Queerty, Bynum confessed that his family gave him an ultimatum to choose a relationship with them or a relationship with Thomas. It was at the time when Bynum came out to his family and was disowned for being gay.

"My mom, who I was extremely close with at that time, she was like 'It's him or us, and you make the decision today,'" he told the outlet. Bynum, who was in a long-distance relationship with Thomas at the time, said he was unsure of how to handle the situation, so the two split for a brief period. But, of course, we know how their story ends. "I realized as soon as we broke up that was the dumbest thing I had ever done, and I wound up leaving Texas at that point," he said. After almost a year apart, Bynum realized the sad truth about his relationship with his family and decided to take a chance on his loving relationship with Thomas. Now, even while facing the challenges of being on TV and remodeling homes together, the couple is stronger than ever.

