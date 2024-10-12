Whatever Happened To Paul Walker's Girlfriend, Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, After His Death?

Paul Walker's untimely death shocked the world and left many unanswered questions about what could have been, especially for those he left behind. In 2013, Walker, along with his friend Roger Rodas, were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California. At the time of his death at age 40, Walker had been dating Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, who was 23. The 17-year age gap would cause controversy before and after his death.

Advertisement

The "Fast & Furious" star and Pilchard-Gosnell began dating when she was 16 and he was 33. Not much is known about how they met, but their relationship went on for seven years up until Walker's death. They had even been living together in Los Angeles and she was reportedly close with the actor's then-15-year-old daughter Meadow.

Not much is publicly known about Pilchard-Gosnell, as she and Walker kept their relationship private and she has stayed out of the public eye. However, we do know Pilchard-Gosnell reportedly studied environmental horticulture at Santa Barbara City College and wildlife conservation at Unity College. According to her LinkedIn account, she worked as a program coordinator at Organic Soup Kitchen for nine months in 2020 and served as office manager for her father's business, Gosnell Tree & Landscape Inc. She's a certified arborist per the International Society of Arboriculture.

Advertisement