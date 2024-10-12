Whatever Happened To Paul Walker's Girlfriend, Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, After His Death?
Paul Walker's untimely death shocked the world and left many unanswered questions about what could have been, especially for those he left behind. In 2013, Walker, along with his friend Roger Rodas, were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California. At the time of his death at age 40, Walker had been dating Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, who was 23. The 17-year age gap would cause controversy before and after his death.
The "Fast & Furious" star and Pilchard-Gosnell began dating when she was 16 and he was 33. Not much is known about how they met, but their relationship went on for seven years up until Walker's death. They had even been living together in Los Angeles and she was reportedly close with the actor's then-15-year-old daughter Meadow.
Not much is publicly known about Pilchard-Gosnell, as she and Walker kept their relationship private and she has stayed out of the public eye. However, we do know Pilchard-Gosnell reportedly studied environmental horticulture at Santa Barbara City College and wildlife conservation at Unity College. According to her LinkedIn account, she worked as a program coordinator at Organic Soup Kitchen for nine months in 2020 and served as office manager for her father's business, Gosnell Tree & Landscape Inc. She's a certified arborist per the International Society of Arboriculture.
Pilchard-Gosnell has never spoken out about Walker's death
Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell has never made a public statement about her relationship with Paul Walker's relationship — not even after his death.
However, in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Jim Torp, an engineer during Walker's Reach Out Worldwide charity event, said Pilchard-Gosnell, who was near him when he got the call that Walker and Roger Rodas did not make it, collapsed upon learning the news. He added that she may have been the one to break the news to Walker's daughter Meadow and drove her home.
Several months after his death, Pilchard-Gosnell's father Casey told the Daily Mail that he had his daughter in grief counseling as she took refuge at the family's Goleta, California home. "You have to understand that she is still terribly wounded by Paul's death and will be for a long time," he said. Casey added that one day she might be ready to talk about Walker. The Daily Mail also reported that Pilchard-Gosnell remained close with Walker's brothers, Caleb and Cody, who took his place in his unfinished scenes in "Fast & Furious 7." It is not clear if she is still in touch with Meadow or if she was even invited to Meadow's wedding.