Inside Candace Owens' Legal Issues

Candace Owens, conservative commentator and Donald Trump supporter, has been involved in her fair share of drama in recent years with her outspoken, sometimes inflammatory tendencies. She got temporarily suspended from YouTube in September 2024 for hate speech, with one of her interviews with Kanye "Ye" West taken down — Ye has a history of problematic behavior. She and the Daily Wire also parted ways in March 2024. Owens even came after Taylor Swift for her relationship with Travis Kelce, which Swifties called her out on. Then there's her history of being involved in legal issues; it first started when she was in high school.

In 2016, Owens wrote an "open letter" for the Stamford Advocate in which she detailed receiving threatening, racist voicemails from a group of boys in 2007 when she was a senior in high school. She explained that she'd reported the incident to the school, but it took six weeks before any charges were filed — she felt the delay was because one of the boys connected to the incident was the son of Dannel Malloy, who was mayor of Stamford in 2007 and elected governor of Connecticut in 2011. Her family sued the Board of Education over the matter, and they were awarded $37,500.