How Bruce Willis' Ex Demi Moore Really Feels About His Wife Emma Heming

2024 has been a year of career resurgence for Demi Moore. The Golden Globe-winning actor is back in the spotlight, starring in the body horror thriller "The Substance," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to widespread praise from critics and audiences alike. Moore, known for iconic roles in "Ghost" and "A Few Good Men," also gave a devastating turn in Ryan Murphy's 2024 FX series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," further solidifying her return to Hollywood's center stage.

Though her professional life is certainly having a moment, Demi Moore's personal life has been hit with tragedy in recent years. The veteran actor has been navigating the emotional terrain of ex-husband Bruce Willis' devastating health news. Bruce, a Hollywood action legend, was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia the following year.

While facing this personal hardship, Moore has also embraced a unique relationship with Bruce Willis' current wife, Emma Heming. This modern-day blended family, which includes Moore and Bruce's three daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis— has made headlines for how they continue to support each other through thick and thin.

