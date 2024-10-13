How Bruce Willis' Ex Demi Moore Really Feels About His Wife Emma Heming
2024 has been a year of career resurgence for Demi Moore. The Golden Globe-winning actor is back in the spotlight, starring in the body horror thriller "The Substance," which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to widespread praise from critics and audiences alike. Moore, known for iconic roles in "Ghost" and "A Few Good Men," also gave a devastating turn in Ryan Murphy's 2024 FX series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," further solidifying her return to Hollywood's center stage.
Though her professional life is certainly having a moment, Demi Moore's personal life has been hit with tragedy in recent years. The veteran actor has been navigating the emotional terrain of ex-husband Bruce Willis' devastating health news. Bruce, a Hollywood action legend, was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia the following year.
While facing this personal hardship, Moore has also embraced a unique relationship with Bruce Willis' current wife, Emma Heming. This modern-day blended family, which includes Moore and Bruce's three daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis— has made headlines for how they continue to support each other through thick and thin.
Demi Moore is 'grateful' to have Emma Heming in her life
On 2021 International Women's Day, Demi Moore took to social media to share a touching tribute to Emma Heming, Bruce Willis' current wife. The warmth and sincerity of her words was evident; Moore made it clear how much she appreciates Heming's role in their shared family. Heming and Bruce Willis have been married since 2009 and have two daughters, Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis.
"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore wrote in the caption of the Instagram post of a photo of the Heming smiling on the beach. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," she added. The "St. Elmo's Fire" star went on to praise Emma's entrepreneurial efforts, highlighting her skincare line, Coco Baba. Moore ended the caption by making it crystal clear how she truly feels about Heming: "I am grateful for our friendship and our sisterhood. She is pure inspiration. She is pure love!"
A clearly honored Heming replied, "Well if this didn't touch my soul. Thank you, Demi, I adore you too" along with a heart emoji. The mutual respect and love between Heming and Moore showcases the strength of their blended family; they've created a heartwarming modern example of co-parenting and unity under challenging circumstances.