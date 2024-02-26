Demi Moore's Tragic Real-Life Story

Demi Moore's childhood did not improve as she moved through adolescence. In fact, things only became more tumultuous in her family. In Moore's memoir, "Inside Out," she wrote about a harrowing experience in which she saved her mother's life during a suicide attempt. Moore recalled that, at 12 years old, her father sought her help after her mother attempted to overdose on medication.

"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," the actor revealed (via Us Weekly). The experience left Moore understandably shaken, to the point that she felt her whole life had been altered. "Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back," Moore wrote. "My childhood was over."

Moore explained in her memoir that both of her parents dealt with substance misuse throughout the years, as well as money troubles, which may have contributed to her mother's mental health issues. Sadly, it was the first instance of Moore's mother attempting to take her own life but not the last. During an appearance on "Good Morning America," Moore told host Diane Sawyer that her mother attempted suicide "many, many times."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.