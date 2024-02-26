Demi Moore's Tragic Real-Life Story
Demi Moore's impressive career began when she was just a teenager. Moore started out modeling and doing commercial work and made a name for herself as a member of The Brat Pack, starring in iconic '80s films such as "St. Elmo's Fire" and "About Last Night." She went on to become the highest paid female actor in the '90s, and became a tabloid fixture in the 2000s when she married Ashton Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior. In 2024, Moore returned to the small screen as Ann Woodward in "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans," to the delight of her fans.
But despite her career success and star power, Moore's life has been anything but easy. The actor endured unthinkable tragedies during her childhood years and seemed to carry that pain with her throughout her adult life. Her 2019 memoir "Inside Out" is full of shocking revelations and frightening experiences that rival the plot of any Hollywood blockbuster. Read on to learn more about the tragic real life story of Demi Moore.
Demi Moore had a difficult relationship with her parents
Demi Moore was born Demetria Guynes in Roswell, New Mexico, on November 11, 1962. Moore would go on to become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, but first she had to navigate a very difficult childhood. She had a challenging relationship with her parents whose "emotional fragility" forced her into a caretaking role when she was young.
"I thought, I can't have a problem because I'll be too much of a burden. I couldn't afford it; they couldn't afford it," Moore shared with Vanity Fair in 1991. "That was my basic function. 'Let me take care of you because then, if you're taken care of, I'll be okay.'"
Feeling as though she needed to assume a parental role in her family left Moore feeling neglected, and it took a serious toll on her well-being. "To grow to puberty and not to have anybody pay attention to me meant my feelings were unimportant, nonexistent," the actor revealed to Vanity Fair.
She saved her mother's life amid a suicide attempt
Demi Moore's childhood did not improve as she moved through adolescence. In fact, things only became more tumultuous in her family. In Moore's memoir, "Inside Out," she wrote about a harrowing experience in which she saved her mother's life during a suicide attempt. Moore recalled that, at 12 years old, her father sought her help after her mother attempted to overdose on medication.
"The next thing I remember is using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth while my father held it open and told me what to do," the actor revealed (via Us Weekly). The experience left Moore understandably shaken, to the point that she felt her whole life had been altered. "Something very deep inside me shifted then, and it never shifted back," Moore wrote. "My childhood was over."
Moore explained in her memoir that both of her parents dealt with substance misuse throughout the years, as well as money troubles, which may have contributed to her mother's mental health issues. Sadly, it was the first instance of Moore's mother attempting to take her own life but not the last. During an appearance on "Good Morning America," Moore told host Diane Sawyer that her mother attempted suicide "many, many times."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
She was lied to about the identity of her biological father
Demi Moore's teen years were nothing short of traumatic, and her parents played a very big part in her childhood trauma. When Moore was a young teen, it was revealed that the man who had raised her was not actually her biological father. Moore's mother had chosen to keep Moore's real father a secret from her, and this revelation was shocking.
Moore told Vanity Fair that she had been snooping around when she came across her parents' marriage certificate. "I saw my parents were married in February 1963. I was born in '62. When I asked my mother, she said, 'Oh, that's a mistake.' I knew she'd been married before, but I didn't know anything else." Moore pointedly asked her mother if the man she had been married to before was her real father and her mother said yes.
It turned out Moore's biological father was a man named Charles Harman, a salesman from Texas, and he and Moore met while she was visiting an aunt who also lived in Texas. "He'd always wanted to meet me but was forbidden; he'd never even seen a photograph. ... It was a bizarre experience," the actor told Vanity Fair.
Demi Moore was the victim of sexual assault as a teen
When Demi Moore was just 15 years old, she was the victim of a horrific sexual assault. Moore was raped by an older man, someone she and her mother both knew, and in an unimaginable twist, it was Moore's mother who arranged it. Moore wrote about the traumatic experience in her memoir, explaining, "It was rape. And a devastating betrayal, revealed by the man's cruel question: 'How does it feel to be w***ed by your mother for $500?'" (via ABC News).
During her interview with Diane Sawyer, Moore expressed that she did not believe her mother had actually sold her to this man for sex, but that her mother had been responsible either way. "I don't think it was a straightforward transaction," Moore said. "But she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way."
Soon after the assault, Moore dropped out of school and left home. She became a success, but some wounds never fully heal. Moore chose to use her experience to help others, and in 2009 she founded Thorn, an organization that fights child sexual abuse.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Demi Moore got married at 18 and sabotaged the relationship
When Demi Moore was just 18 years old, she married her first husband, Freddy Moore. But Moore's youth was not the only factor that contributed to the unhealthy nature of their union. The marriage came right on the heels of the death of Moore's father, and she admitted in her memoir she used the relationship as a distraction from her grief. She also revealed in her memoir that she cheated on Freddy right before their wedding. "The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I'd met on a movie set," Moore wrote. "I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment."
Although Moore took Freddy's last name as her stage name and the marriage lasted five years, it was not something the actor was in for the long haul. Moore explained in her memoir that she had doubts from the very beginning but went through with it anyway. "I felt there was no room to question what I'd already put in motion. I couldn't get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it," she wrote (via People).
Her second husband, Bruce Willis, was unsure about their marriage
After her first marriage ended, it seemed Demi finally found true love with fellow actor Bruce Willis. The pair tied the knot in 1987, after just four months of dating. It seemed like the perfect Hollywood match, but this time it wasn't Moore who was having doubts.
According to Moore's memoir, Willis claimed he wasn't sure he wanted to be married. He felt Moore's career would take her attention away from him and their growing family. Moore, whose star was on the rise with her role in the 1990 film "Ghost," wrote that Willis once told her, "This is never going to work if you're off shooting a film" (via Mirror).
Despite any initial reservations, however, the couple made it work and welcomed three daughters together, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Moore and Willis stayed together until 2000 and ended up with a pretty amicable divorce. "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids," Moore expressed in her memoir. But that didn't happen, and she claimed she is "very proud of our divorce" (via People).
Her fitness obsession and eating disorder proved dangerous
Hollywood beauty standards are nearly impossible to live up to, especially for women. When Demi Moore's film career took off in the early '90s, she felt pressured to look a certain way, and it took a toll on her health. After giving birth to her second child, Scout, Moore began exercising obsessively to prepare for her role in 1992's "A Few Good Men." "Getting in shape for that movie launched the obsession with working out that would consume me over the next five years," the actor wrote in her memoir (via Women's Health).
According to Moore, her excessive workouts led to a decrease in the breast milk she produced, and although she felt "crushed," she continued her regimen. Moore's body would be on display in upcoming films, leading her to restrict her diet and intensify her workouts. To prepare for "Indecent Proposal," Moore said, "I cut out carbs, I ran and I biked and I worked out on every machine imaginable." For "Striptease," Moore ate very little to pare her body down even further, eating just oatmeal, vegetables, and some protein every day.
It was after having to bulk up for "G.I. Jane" that Moore decided she'd had enough. "I had reached my limit," she wrote. The actor credits meditation for helping her overcome her disordered eating and over-exercising. "I added into my daily prayer a new mantra: to have the courage to be seen without padding or protection," she said.
Starring in Striptease damaged Demi Moore's career
Demi Moore was a bona fide movie star by the '90s, but it was the 1996 film "Striptease" that made her the highest paid female actor in Hollywood. Moore was paid $12.5 million to play the role of Erin Grant, a woman who becomes an exotic dancer to raise legal fees to fight for custody of her daughter. But despite the hefty paycheck Moore received for the part, it also came with a fair amount of backlash. "It was just about a mother trying to survive and not lose her daughter. But it came with a lot of judgment," Moore explained to Variety.
The film was also panned by critics and garnered six Razzie Awards, including worst picture, and Moore herself won the Golden Raspberry for worst actress. "Striptease" was a financial failure as well, grossing only $32.8 million in North America. According to Far Out Magazine, Moore was considered "box office poison" after the movie bombed, and execs were concerned about how that would affect the success of the upcoming "G.I. Jane," in which Moore also starred. "We don't know what to do ... People just don't want to see her. We would have to drag them kicking and screaming to see this movie," an executive from Disney told Newsweek ahead of the film's release (via The Telegraph).
She suffered a miscarriage while dating Ashton Kutcher
In 2003, Demi Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior. The age gap turned heads, but the couple seemed solid and appeared extremely happy together. But what the public didn't see was that the pair suffered a devastating loss early on in their courtship when Moore became pregnant with their child but miscarried at six months. Moore had been pregnant with a girl she planned to name Chaplin Ray, and the loss left her feeling "decimated." "I tried to allow myself to mourn, but it was so confusing. How could I grieve a person who'd never been in the world?" Moore expressed in her memoir (via Business Insider).
Moore, who was 42 at the time, felt that Kutcher, who was 25, could not fully understand what she was going through. "Ashton did his best to connect with me in my grief. He tried to be there for me during the miscarriage, but he couldn't really understand what I was feeling," Moore wrote.
She also expressed that she blamed herself for the miscarriage because she had been smoking and drinking before finding out she was pregnant. "It was my fault, I felt for sure: If only I hadn't opened the door to drinking, I never would have lost the baby," she revealed (via Yahoo!). "I was wracked with guilt and convinced what had happened was my doing."
Her marriage to Ashton Kutcher was ruined by infidelity
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher stayed together after Moore's miscarriage and tied the knot in 2005. The marriage seemed blissful, with Kutcher taking on the role of stepfather to Demi's three daughters. But while the family appeared happy, Moore and Kutcher's relationship became difficult.
Moore wrote in her book that she put Kutcher first, even engaging in threesomes to keep him happy. "[I]t was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted," she explained in an interview on "The Ellen Show." However, Moore claimed that the couple's sexual exploits led to Kutcher's infidelity, which in turn put the marriage in jeopardy. "Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done," Moore wrote in her memoir (via People).
In 2011, a 22-year-old woman named Sara Leal revealed to Us Weekly that she and Kutcher had sex after a night of partying on what happened to be his and Moore's sixth wedding anniversary. Leal claimed that Kutcher had told her that he and Moore had separated, and that he'd seduced her. "He just came up and kissed me," she said. Moore didn't seem surprised and believed Leal. "I knew she wasn't lying. He admitted it right away," Moore wrote in her memoir. She and Kutcher split soon after, finalizing their divorce in 2013.
Substance misuse led to Demi Moore's hospitalization
Coming on the heels of her split from Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore's health began to deteriorate. As a source told People, "She wasn't sleeping as well, didn't seem to be eating, and looked really gaunt." Another source simply stated, "Demi is a mess."
Moore had gone to rehab in the '80s for substance issues and remained sober for quite a long time. It was after suffering a miscarriage that she relapsed and began drinking heavily and taking prescription painkillers. Moore's issues came to a head in 2012 when she was hospitalized after smoking synthetic marijuana and inhaling nitrous oxide.
The actor was at a party when she collapsed and began convulsing, a frightening experience for her daughter Rumer, who witnessed the scene. "I was there in the other room with 911 panicking," Rumer said during an episode of "Red Table Talk." "Because I'm like, either my mom's gonna die and I'm not gonna be in the room and I'm gonna feel the guilt of that for the rest of my life, or I'm gonna be there and see this image of my mom that I will never get out of my head." After her emergency hospitalization, Moore checked into a treatment center for exhaustion.
Demi Moore was briefly estranged from her three daughters
Amid Demi Moore's troubled marriage to Ashton Kutcher and the personal difficulties that ensued, her relationship with her three daughters fractured. "She was really struggling mentally and didn't take care of herself," a source shared with People. "She didn't have the best relationship with her daughters either and her life was just chaos." In fact, Moore and her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, were estranged for nearly three years.
During their "Red Table Talk" appearance, Rumer and Tallulah explained why this happened, reflecting on how Moore's all-consuming relationship with Kutcher affected them deeply. "I felt like I developed and nurtured a narrative where she didn't love me, and I truly believed it," Tallulah said. Rumer explained, "I think also when she wanted to have another baby ... it was like, 'Oh well, we're not enough.'"
Eventually, Moore and her daughters mended their relationship after Moore made her way down a healthier life path. Moore's daughter Scout told The New York Times she was proud of her mom for "doing the internal work that she didn't have the time to do for a long time because she was just in survival mode." And Tallulah shared a Mother's Day Instagram post in 2020 that acknowledged the rift with her mom and how they'd found their way back. "I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life," Tallulah wrote.
She's dealing with ex-husband Bruce Willis' devastating condition
Not only does Demi Moore have a great relationship with her daughters, but she has also maintained a healthy friendship with their father, Bruce Willis. "I still love Demi," Willis shared in a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone. "We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were."
In 2022, the family announced that Willis would be stepping away from acting after his diagnosis with aphasia, a condition that affects cognitive ability. Sadly, Willis' condition worsened, and the star of iconic films such as "Pulp Fiction" and the "Die Hard" franchise had developed frontotemporal dementia. "It affects how people behave, how they interact with others, and how they speak," Dr. Sami Barmada, director of Michigan Brain Bank and associate professor of neurology at University of Michigan Medicine told "Today."
In March 2023, Moore shared a heartwarming Instagram video of the entire blended family, including Willis' current wife and two younger children, celebrating the actor's birthday. "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family," the caption read. During a 2024 interview with Andy Cohen, Moore gave this advice for those dealing with family members' dementia: "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they are, who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love."