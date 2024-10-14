Mandy Moore Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From Her Childhood

When we think of Mandy Moore, it's hard to recall a time when she wasn't in the spotlight. The multi-credited actress and singer won the hearts of millions with her role as Rebecca on the NBC drama "This is Us," but her music career dates all the way back to the '90s. Her debut Album "So Real" was recorded when she was just 15 and contained hits like "Candy" and "Walk Me Home."

In 2019, Moore shared an Instagram post with a photo that made us do a complete double-take. Pictured is Moore, great big metal smile and all, holding a trophy with "Most Dramatic" plastered on its base. She captions the photo, "'Most dramatic' isn't totally on brand but I'll take it. #tbt" Foreshadowing, anyone?

Moore, who welcomed her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith in September 2024, continued her career well into the 21st century, starring in films like "A Walk to Remember," "The Princess Diaries," and even voicing Rapunzel in the animated film "Tangled."