Mandy Moore Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From Her Childhood
When we think of Mandy Moore, it's hard to recall a time when she wasn't in the spotlight. The multi-credited actress and singer won the hearts of millions with her role as Rebecca on the NBC drama "This is Us," but her music career dates all the way back to the '90s. Her debut Album "So Real" was recorded when she was just 15 and contained hits like "Candy" and "Walk Me Home."
In 2019, Moore shared an Instagram post with a photo that made us do a complete double-take. Pictured is Moore, great big metal smile and all, holding a trophy with "Most Dramatic" plastered on its base. She captions the photo, "'Most dramatic' isn't totally on brand but I'll take it. #tbt" Foreshadowing, anyone?
Moore, who welcomed her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith in September 2024, continued her career well into the 21st century, starring in films like "A Walk to Remember," "The Princess Diaries," and even voicing Rapunzel in the animated film "Tangled."
Mandy Moore debunked plastic surgery rumors
While Mandy Moore was completely undetectable in the photo from her childhood thanks to her stunning transformation, she's denied ever having work done. (Besides the braces, of course.) Moore is no stranger to altering her appearance though. The 40-year-old actress would spend hours transforming into her matriarchal character in "This is Us", as the storyline frequently jumped timelines. With the help of prosthetics and extensive hair and makeup, Moore would play an age range of 25 to 68.
In a 2018 interview with Popsugar, Moore addressed the online rumors that she had gone under the knife. "I remember seeing some blog post that said I got a nose job ... my nose is pretty imperfect. I feel like I would have fixed that had I had a nose job." Moore also added her take on the public's involvement in celebrities' lives. "People are going to believe what they want, and that's fine. And if having work done is going to make somebody feel better about themselves, then more power to them." Amen, sister.