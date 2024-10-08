Where Are The Trumps During Hurricane Milton? Everything We Know
Not even two weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on much of the Eastern Seaboard, another major storm is set to hit Florida again. Hurricane Milton, recently downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a Category 4, is still being labeled as one of the worst storms to hit the Sunshine State in a century. Donald Trump owns the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, which is not currently in the path of the storm, but is any of his family currently staying there?
Margo Martin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Trump's aide, posted photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the former president in Queens, New York on Monday. He was meeting with Rabbi leaders at the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson to pay his respects and mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Since that was only 24 hours ago, it's reasonable to assume Trump stayed in New York to avoid the hurricane.
Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, joined him at the memorial, posting photos from the event to her Instagram. Not long after that, Lara shared on her Instagram story that she returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, where her father-in-law was nearly assassinated in July 2024.
Ivanka Trump tweeted out an urgent message to fellow Floridians
Also on October 7, 2024, Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka, tweeted her concern for Florida's citizens who may still be in the future path of the storm: "With so many grieving the devastating loss of life and destruction from Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton is inbound and, after rapidly intensifying, is now designated a Category 5. The threat to life and property is severe. If you're in an area with evacuation orders, please heed them, follow local advice, and prioritize safety. Stay informed and be safe, everyone!" As previously mentioned, Hurricane Milton has recently been downgraded to a Category 4 storm. Ivanka, who may be done with politics for good, doesn't share where she is riding out the hurricane, but the former first daughter was in North Carolina recently witnessing the damage Hurricane Helene caused, so hopefully she returned to New York instead of her home in Miami, Florida.
While Eric Trump most recently posted to his Instagram that he was in St. Lucie County in Florida becoming a sheriff, he also shared a video two days ago with the caption, "Can't wait to be with you #ButlerPA!!" So, it would make sense if he was in Pennsylvania with his wife, Lara.
There's no word from Melania Trump, but since her son, Barron, attends New York University, both of them are probably in New York. Donald Trump, Jr. and Tiffany Trump also haven't shared on social media where they are, but hopefully they're out of harm's way.