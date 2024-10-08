Where Are The Trumps During Hurricane Milton? Everything We Know

Not even two weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on much of the Eastern Seaboard, another major storm is set to hit Florida again. Hurricane Milton, recently downgraded from a Category 5 hurricane to a Category 4, is still being labeled as one of the worst storms to hit the Sunshine State in a century. Donald Trump owns the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, which is not currently in the path of the storm, but is any of his family currently staying there?

Margo Martin, the Deputy Director of Communications and Trump's aide, posted photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the former president in Queens, New York on Monday. He was meeting with Rabbi leaders at the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson to pay his respects and mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Since that was only 24 hours ago, it's reasonable to assume Trump stayed in New York to avoid the hurricane.

Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, joined him at the memorial, posting photos from the event to her Instagram. Not long after that, Lara shared on her Instagram story that she returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, where her father-in-law was nearly assassinated in July 2024.

