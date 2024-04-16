Who Is Margo Martin, Donald Trump's Deputy Communications Chief?
It appears that any woman who works for Donald Trump is bound to be thrust into the spotlight sooner or later. Following increased public attention on figures like Alina Habba, Trump's attorney, and Kayleigh McEnany, his former White House press secretary, the mainstream media's focus has now shifted to Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications chief.
Martin drew attention after appearing alongside the controversial politician at his initial trial for the infamous "hush money" case on April 15, 2024. Notably, Trump faces charges related to hiding alleged payouts to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 presidential election, making him the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. Given the sensitive nature of the situation, Martin's presence understandably sparked curiosity about her background and relationship with Trump.
Based on her Instagram page alone, it's evident that she's a staunch Trump supporter and isn't afraid to make it known. Most of the deputy communication chief's posts are either from the White House or feature Trump himself, with the oldest one dating back to 2019. Here's what we currently know about the stylish staffer and one-time Melania Trump lookalike.
Martin was involved in one of his biggest scandals
Margo Martin's exact start date for working under Donald Trump remains unclear, but she was frequently seen at important events during his White House tenure and was referred to as a press assistant by multiple credible sources. As of April 2024, Martin is 28 years old, which, according to the Washington Examiner, means she was one of the youngest Trump staffers during his presidential stint. In a 2021 Instagram post, she described the period as something that "gave [her] life immeasurable purpose and happiness."
In addition to her role as a press aide, the Oklahoma native worked as a deputy director of communications for Trump's Save America PAC. She went on to support the former "Apprentice" host during his 2024 presidential campaign, where she currently holds the position of deputy communications chief. Apart from her Trump-related work, little is known about Martin. However, in 2023, she found herself embroiled in Trump's classified information controversy.
According to a report from The Guardian, Martin possessed audio evidence from 2021 in which the former president admitted to holding on to a classified document on Iran after leaving the White House. Notably, Martin was tasked with recording numerous meetings related to a book on Trump, during which he discussed the sensitive topic. CNN insiders noted that Martin did not have the security clearance necessary to be aware of the document in question.
She was once mistaken for Melania Trump on-air
Amid the growing public interest in Margo Martin, it's worth acknowledging that her presence at Donald Trump's 2024 criminal trial wasn't the stylish aide's first time appearing alongside him in court. In 2023, when she accompanied the former president to his indictment for mishandling the aforementioned classified document, a Fox News host mistakenly identified her as Melania Trump. As the Daily Mail reported, when John Roberts, a seasoned host no less, spotted Martin arriving at the Miami court, he stated, "We have some video that we want to play out here: Melania Trump entering the courthouse just a short time ago."
Shockingly, it took about 15 minutes for the network to realize that Martin was not Melania, prompting Roberts to sheepishly apologize live on air. "We thought that was Melania Trump who was arriving; apparently it was not Melania. Apologies for that," he said. The host reasoned, "With so many comings and goings, it's easy from a distance to mistake two people."
Beyond their apparent physical resemblance and shared fashion taste (see above), it's unclear whether the two women have any kind of relationship. While Martin showed support for Donald during his inaugural criminal trial, his wife was notably absent, which came as no surprise given that the "hush money" case is reportedly rocking the Trumps' marriage.