Who Is Margo Martin, Donald Trump's Deputy Communications Chief?

It appears that any woman who works for Donald Trump is bound to be thrust into the spotlight sooner or later. Following increased public attention on figures like Alina Habba, Trump's attorney, and Kayleigh McEnany, his former White House press secretary, the mainstream media's focus has now shifted to Margo Martin, Trump's deputy communications chief.

Martin drew attention after appearing alongside the controversial politician at his initial trial for the infamous "hush money" case on April 15, 2024. Notably, Trump faces charges related to hiding alleged payouts to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 presidential election, making him the first former president to stand trial on criminal charges. Given the sensitive nature of the situation, Martin's presence understandably sparked curiosity about her background and relationship with Trump.

Based on her Instagram page alone, it's evident that she's a staunch Trump supporter and isn't afraid to make it known. Most of the deputy communication chief's posts are either from the White House or feature Trump himself, with the oldest one dating back to 2019. Here's what we currently know about the stylish staffer and one-time Melania Trump lookalike.