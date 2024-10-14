Why Serena Williams' Sister Venus Was Taken To Court After A Car Accident
Venus Williams is not only a legendary tennis player, but she's also a symbol of strength and grace in the sports world. A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No. 1, Venus has made an indelible mark on tennis alongside her sister, Serena Williams. While many fans are familiar with Serena and Venus Williams' on-court brilliance, their story off the court is of note, too. So much so, that it was depicted in the film "King Richard," which earned a lot of accolades, including a best actor Oscar for Will Smith.
What you may not know about Venus Williams is that in 2017, she was in a devastating accident. While driving in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Venus was involved in a car crash that would result in the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. As the AP reported at the time, Jerome was a passenger in a car driven by his wife, Linda Barson, when their vehicle collided with Williams'. The accident, which occurred on June 9, left Jerome with severe injuries, and he tragically died a few weeks later in a hospital. Though no criminal charges were filed against Williams, the incident still led to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jerome's family.
In the aftermath, Venus tearfully addressed the media at Wimbledon. "There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating... I'm completely speechless," she said, as reported by CNN. The emotional toll of the event was evident, and Venus faced public scrutiny as legal battles ensued.
An unknown settlement was reached in 2018
Though Venus Williams was eventually found not at fault, cops initially alleged she was responsible for the accident. But, as the investigation progressed, it was determined that Williams had lawfully entered the intersection on a green light when the collision occurred. Police determined that Williams was cut off by a third vehicle in the intersection, which set off a chain reaction.
As CNN reported at the time, Palm Beach Gardens Police released a statement clarifying that video surveillance and eyewitnesses proved that Williams had been driving legally when the accident happened. Despite this, the Barson family moved forward with their wrongful death suit, citing Williams' negligence in their complaint, to seek damages for Jerome Barson's tragic passing.
The case came to a close in 2018 when Williams and the Barson family reached a settlement. While the amount and terms of the settlement were not disclosed, the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it could not be refiled in court in the future. According to the Palm Beach Post, Barson's family would go on to file a lawsuit against multiple government agencies, alleging that there were a number of lighting, signage, and marking issues at the intersection where the accident happened.