Why Serena Williams' Sister Venus Was Taken To Court After A Car Accident

Venus Williams is not only a legendary tennis player, but she's also a symbol of strength and grace in the sports world. A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No. 1, Venus has made an indelible mark on tennis alongside her sister, Serena Williams. While many fans are familiar with Serena and Venus Williams' on-court brilliance, their story off the court is of note, too. So much so, that it was depicted in the film "King Richard," which earned a lot of accolades, including a best actor Oscar for Will Smith.

What you may not know about Venus Williams is that in 2017, she was in a devastating accident. While driving in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Venus was involved in a car crash that would result in the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. As the AP reported at the time, Jerome was a passenger in a car driven by his wife, Linda Barson, when their vehicle collided with Williams'. The accident, which occurred on June 9, left Jerome with severe injuries, and he tragically died a few weeks later in a hospital. Though no criminal charges were filed against Williams, the incident still led to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jerome's family.

In the aftermath, Venus tearfully addressed the media at Wimbledon. "There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating... I'm completely speechless," she said, as reported by CNN. The emotional toll of the event was evident, and Venus faced public scrutiny as legal battles ensued.

