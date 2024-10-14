A Look Back At Pamela Anderson's Marriage That Lasted Less Than 2 Weeks
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters easily had one of the shortest celebrity marriages of all time. In an article for The Hollywood Reporter, Peters, who was also a part of Barbra Streisand's complex relationship history, recalled that he first spotted the "Baywatch" star IRL when she was a 19-year-old hanging around Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion. The producer admitted that he was instantly swept away by her beauty, revealing that they eventually moved in together. Peters also strongly warned Anderson against pursuing a career in Playboy, but the then-fledgling model and actor shrugged off his advice and stuck to her guns. Still, she remained friends with Peters over the ensuing decades.
He even gushed about her in the THR piece: "Pamela was amazingly ambitious, knew what she wanted to do, how she wanted to do it. She was like the early Kardashians. She's very smart. She raised two kids on her own." Likewise, Peters pointed out that he had been a constant throughout the many tragic events of Anderson's life. Then, on January 20, 2020, a spokesperson for the model confirmed to People that she had married Peters.
Meanwhile, THR noted that Anderson and Peters had been secretly dating for a couple of months before their nuptials. However, a mere 12 days later, Anderson released a statement clarifying that they had "mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process." "The Last Showgirl" star reportedly had a strange reason for the flawed thought process behind wanting to marry Peters.
Whose idea was it to get married in the first place?
In February 2020, an insider informed Page Six that Pamela Anderson hadn't given her marriage to Jon Peters too much thought because she had been on a "spiritual cleanse" in India that ultimately resulted in an extremely open mind and an even more open heart. In this version of events, the couple had only been seeing each other for less than a week when the producer asked for her hand in marriage. Sadly, Anderson realized that Peters wasn't right for her after about 36 hours of matrimony. They claimed that the "Star Is Born" producer was "too controlling," elaborating, "Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence."
The insider continued, "He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn't want." Shortly thereafter, Peters wrote a scathing email to Page Six, in which he claimed he helped Anderson financially by paying off her $200,000 bills. Peters stated that their marriage started with Anderson popping the question through a text and ended with him sending her a text.
In the message, the former hairdresser explained that he wanted to end their union because Peters didn't want to keep constantly traveling to Canada to see her, and just generally preferred a more laidback life with his children. Despite everything, the exes professed to Variety in 2024 that they had nothing but love for each other. Peters even revealed that Anderson stood to inherit $10 million in his will.