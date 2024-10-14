A Look Back At Pamela Anderson's Marriage That Lasted Less Than 2 Weeks

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters easily had one of the shortest celebrity marriages of all time. In an article for The Hollywood Reporter, Peters, who was also a part of Barbra Streisand's complex relationship history, recalled that he first spotted the "Baywatch" star IRL when she was a 19-year-old hanging around Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion. The producer admitted that he was instantly swept away by her beauty, revealing that they eventually moved in together. Peters also strongly warned Anderson against pursuing a career in Playboy, but the then-fledgling model and actor shrugged off his advice and stuck to her guns. Still, she remained friends with Peters over the ensuing decades.

He even gushed about her in the THR piece: "Pamela was amazingly ambitious, knew what she wanted to do, how she wanted to do it. She was like the early Kardashians. She's very smart. She raised two kids on her own." Likewise, Peters pointed out that he had been a constant throughout the many tragic events of Anderson's life. Then, on January 20, 2020, a spokesperson for the model confirmed to People that she had married Peters.

Meanwhile, THR noted that Anderson and Peters had been secretly dating for a couple of months before their nuptials. However, a mere 12 days later, Anderson released a statement clarifying that they had "mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process." "The Last Showgirl" star reportedly had a strange reason for the flawed thought process behind wanting to marry Peters.

