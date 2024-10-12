What Happened To Melissa Rauch After The Big Bang Theory?

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know Melissa Rauch as the pint-sized, baby-voiced, waitress-turned-microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz. Bernadette was originally meant to be merely a guest role, but she turned out to be a major player in the cast. This was lucky for Melissa Rauch, who admitted on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in 2023, "I was literally at the unemployment office the week before that job."

Advertisement

Melissa Rauch was born in New Jersey and earned a BFA from Marymount Manhattan College. She began her career in stand-up and starred in a successful one-woman show called "The Miss Education of Jenna Bush," before landing her coveted role on "The Big Bang Theory."

Since the sitcom wrapped in 2019, Rauch has gone on to pursue different projects, both personally and professionally. Rauch has been busy with charity work, voice-acting roles, and a brand-new sitcom that has her back in the spotlight. The actor is a mom to two children, and she still thinks of her "Big Bang" co-stars as family. Read on to learn more about what Melissa Rauch has been up to since saying goodbye to Bernadette.