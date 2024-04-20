What The Cast Of 'The Big Bang Theory' Is Doing Today

"The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most successful sitcoms in TV history; in 2019, it surpassed "Cheers" to become the longest-running multi-cam sitcom ever. In 2007, fans were introduced to Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his merry band of misfit geeks, socially awkward guys who had trouble with girls and social cues. Still, they were endearing, leading to a very active fan base that continues to this day. After all, a spin-off called "Young Sheldon" aired its final season in 2024, racking up more than a hundred episodes of its own.

Reflecting on the end of "The Big Bang Theory," Parsons spoke with Entertainment Weekly. "Whatever ends up happening to us, this is life-altering," he said. "You may be part of something else that is as life-altering as this, but that's a high bar to hurdle." Co-star Kaley Cuoco agreed, noting, "I'm going to owe all of my career to this show. No matter what I do after this. This is what made us who we are."

In the years since the show has been off the air, the entire cast has gone on to other projects. Several of them have crossed over, continuing to work together thanks to the relationships they spent more than a decade developing on CBS. Others have been doing their own thing, forging their own paths in new areas of the entertainment industry that they weren't able to explore before. This is what the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" is doing today.