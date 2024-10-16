Tragic Details About The Presley Family

One of the saddest parts of the Elvis Presley story is the role drug use may have played in the decline of his health and overall well-being. His autopsy showed therapeutic levels of multiple prescription drugs in his system, some of which are known to be habit-forming, but whether or not these medications directly contributed to his death is still being debated. However, the King has a documented history of overdosing on drugs, such as when he was hospitalized several years before his death to treat a pethidine addiction.

Unfortunately, Elvis wasn't the only Presley with a history of addiction: daughter Lisa Marie Presley was never the same after he died, and eventually began using drugs as a teen. As she explained to Rolling Stone in 2003: "I did drugs for four years of my life, from thirteen to seventeen." However, this wasn't Lisa Marie's last struggle with drug use — the singer shared details of her opioid addiction in the foreword for "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain." Lisa Marie wrote (via People): "It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them," referring to a prescription she received while recovering from childbirth in 2008.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).