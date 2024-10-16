Anne Hathaway Kept Her Second Pregnancy Hidden. Here's How
This article includes discussion of pregnancy loss.
Anne Hathaway has a habit of keeping her personal life pretty close to her chest. In 2012, she married her husband Adam Shulman in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California after four years of dating. The happy couple was expecting their first child together in 2015, but it wasn't until photos of Hathaway's baby bump came out that the actor confirmed the news on Instagram. The "Princess Diaries" star posted a photo of her on the beach wearing a two-piece swimsuit that showcased her sizeable belly, acknowledging in the caption that she'd rather share a flattering pic herself than have the paparazzi do it for her. Hathaway gave birth to their son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, in March 2016.
Similarly, the actor opted to keep her second pregnancy a secret initially too. While filming "The Witches" in 2019, Hathaway discovered that she was expecting her youngest son, Jack Shulman. "I didn't really tell anybody that I was pregnant because I was still in my first trimester," the Oscar winner explained to ET in 2020. "Then, when I went into my second trimester during filming, I only told a couple people."
By this time, she was still small enough to fit into her costume as her character, the Grand High Witch (a role for which Hathaway later had to apologize), so the actor didn't find it necessary to let everyone on-set know. Once she was finally ready, Hathaway announced her pregnancy through another Instagram post several months later.
Anne Hathaway also secretly suffered a miscarriage
In a March 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Anne Hathaway revealed that she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage prior to having her two sons with husband Adam Shulman. "I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night," the actor shockingly recalled. But instead of keeping it to herself, Hathaway leaned on her friends for support, reasoning, "It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise." Notably, the "Devil Wears Prada" star hinted at her miscarriage in her 2018 Instagram post announcing her second pregnancy.
At the time, she sent a message to those navigating similar struggles by stressing that neither of her pregnancies had exactly been smooth-sailing. Hathaway detailed to Vanity Fair why she felt that was important: "Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone."
Despite the devastating ordeal, the Oscar winner is open to having another child, as she confirmed in a 2022 chat with WSJ Magazine to promote "WeCrashed." Looking back on her tough journey, the "Bride Wars" star opined, "There's this tendency to portray getting pregnant, having kids, in one light, as if it's all positive. But I know from my own experience, it's so much more complicated than that."