Anne Hathaway Kept Her Second Pregnancy Hidden. Here's How

This article includes discussion of pregnancy loss.

Anne Hathaway has a habit of keeping her personal life pretty close to her chest. In 2012, she married her husband Adam Shulman in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California after four years of dating. The happy couple was expecting their first child together in 2015, but it wasn't until photos of Hathaway's baby bump came out that the actor confirmed the news on Instagram. The "Princess Diaries" star posted a photo of her on the beach wearing a two-piece swimsuit that showcased her sizeable belly, acknowledging in the caption that she'd rather share a flattering pic herself than have the paparazzi do it for her. Hathaway gave birth to their son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, in March 2016.

Similarly, the actor opted to keep her second pregnancy a secret initially too. While filming "The Witches" in 2019, Hathaway discovered that she was expecting her youngest son, Jack Shulman. "I didn't really tell anybody that I was pregnant because I was still in my first trimester," the Oscar winner explained to ET in 2020. "Then, when I went into my second trimester during filming, I only told a couple people."

By this time, she was still small enough to fit into her costume as her character, the Grand High Witch (a role for which Hathaway later had to apologize), so the actor didn't find it necessary to let everyone on-set know. Once she was finally ready, Hathaway announced her pregnancy through another Instagram post several months later.

