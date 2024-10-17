Of All Taylor Swift's Hairstyles, This Might Be Her Worst
From long country curls to pink-dyed tips, Taylor Swift has experienced a major hair evolution throughout her celebrated career. While we've loved watching the pop star experiment with different styles and aesthetics during Swift's many iconic eras, not all of her looks can rank among the best. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker has sported some divisive haircuts over the years, but none have been as picked apart quite as much as the blunt bob she debuted at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016.
Swift, pictured with long-time friend Selena Gomez, wore a purple skirt and an orange bandeau-style top to the glitzy event, with bronze-toned heels that matched her nails and a sparkly choker-style necklace. Unfortunately, her new 'do really stole the show, landing the outfit among gorgeous celeb looks that were ruined by a bad hairstyle.
The "Style" singer tried several shorter lengths throughout her "1989" era, but the straight cut of the chin-length bob combined with blunt bangs had social media making some rather unflattering comparisons.
Swift was compared to several fictional characters
While Taylor Swift walked away with her second album of the year Grammy at the 2016 ceremony, the blonde bob that she sported for the occasion wasn't award-winning. While the hairstyle was quickly connected to the signature bob of feared Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, X users also likened the "Bad Blood" hitmaker to classic comic book character He-Man, Violet Beauregarde from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and even Dora the Explorer, which, unfortunately, matched up with the color scheme of Swift's outfit.
While we admire the pop star for bravely trying out new looks, she would've really rocked the show if she had kept to the slightly longer and more layered hairstyles from earlier in her "1989" era. Swift has consistently pulled off different iterations of shoulder-length haircuts, typically going for feathered volume or a loose curl, and we reckon that something similar would've worked here. Considering the Grammy winner once quipped that her hair is her "power source," and "I have nothing without it," per Parade, it's surprising she took such a risk but luckily, even with a bad haircut, Swift still managed to look stunning.