Of All Taylor Swift's Hairstyles, This Might Be Her Worst

From long country curls to pink-dyed tips, Taylor Swift has experienced a major hair evolution throughout her celebrated career. While we've loved watching the pop star experiment with different styles and aesthetics during Swift's many iconic eras, not all of her looks can rank among the best. The "Shake It Off" hitmaker has sported some divisive haircuts over the years, but none have been as picked apart quite as much as the blunt bob she debuted at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016.

Swift, pictured with long-time friend Selena Gomez, wore a purple skirt and an orange bandeau-style top to the glitzy event, with bronze-toned heels that matched her nails and a sparkly choker-style necklace. Unfortunately, her new 'do really stole the show, landing the outfit among gorgeous celeb looks that were ruined by a bad hairstyle.

The "Style" singer tried several shorter lengths throughout her "1989" era, but the straight cut of the chin-length bob combined with blunt bangs had social media making some rather unflattering comparisons.