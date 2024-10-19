What To Know About Sienna Miller's Daughters

Sienna Miller was in a relationship with "The Sandman" star Tom Sturridge when she gave birth to her first child, Marlowe. The "Anatomy of a Scandal" star has gone on to say that she's felt a deep connection with her daughter. "I was overwhelmed by how normal it felt," she told Vogue in December 2014. "It was like, 'There you are — that's what I've been missing.' Like we're both in on something only we know. An amazing sense of being complicit with a little being."

After Miller and Sturridge broke up in 2015, the former was left to raise their then-3-year-old daughter as a single mother. Though she was still excited about being a mom, she also had challenges balancing parenthood with her career — a struggle people without kids just can't understand. "Obviously when you have a baby it's the most incredible experience, but your life is also catapulted into this chaos and you are exhausted," she told British Vogue in September 2015. "I could literally get on this table and fall asleep." Despite the difficulty she's faced, Miller also described motherhood as an intensely loving experience. "She knows me, I know her," she told People in 2019. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."

