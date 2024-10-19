What To Know About Sienna Miller's Daughters
Sienna Miller was in a relationship with "The Sandman" star Tom Sturridge when she gave birth to her first child, Marlowe. The "Anatomy of a Scandal" star has gone on to say that she's felt a deep connection with her daughter. "I was overwhelmed by how normal it felt," she told Vogue in December 2014. "It was like, 'There you are — that's what I've been missing.' Like we're both in on something only we know. An amazing sense of being complicit with a little being."
After Miller and Sturridge broke up in 2015, the former was left to raise their then-3-year-old daughter as a single mother. Though she was still excited about being a mom, she also had challenges balancing parenthood with her career — a struggle people without kids just can't understand. "Obviously when you have a baby it's the most incredible experience, but your life is also catapulted into this chaos and you are exhausted," she told British Vogue in September 2015. "I could literally get on this table and fall asleep." Despite the difficulty she's faced, Miller also described motherhood as an intensely loving experience. "She knows me, I know her," she told People in 2019. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."
Sienna Miller had another daughter in her 40s
The public caught wind in January 2024 that Sienna Miller had birthed another child, this time with her boyfriend, "Lift" actor Oli Green. Miller discovered that there are benefits of having kids when you're older. Before her second daughter was born, she described feeling less pressure about having more children once she reached her 40s, compared to when she was younger. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that's the headline, or it certainly was for me," She told Elle UK in 2022. "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, 'If it happens, it happens.'"
Though the presence of another child was initially trying for her older daughter, Miller said Marlowe is now loving being a big sister. "Initially, it was a lot for her," Miller told E! News' Will Marfuggi in June 2024. "And now she is in heaven." Miller said the feeling is mutual for the baby, who shows similar admiration for her older sister. "Now that the baby can react, [she] is clearly in love with her big sister," she said.