Sienna Miller's Relationships Through The Years

In August 2023, Sienna Miller let the world know she is expecting her second child at the age of 41. The announcement arrived in a People exclusive, which featured photos of the stunning actor hanging out on a beach and wearing a bikini that highlighted her baby bump. This will be her second child. Though she has not confirmed the father's identity, it's believed that Oli Green, a model who Miller has reportedly been seeing since August of 2022, is the baby daddy. Green, who bears more than a passing resemblance to Miller's former flame Jude Law, is the latest in a string of headline-making relationships that read like a who's who of Hollywood.

Miller has given the tabloids plenty of fodder over the years with the famous men she's left in her wake. In fact, there was a time when the former model was known more for her romances than her roles. And while she admitted to Vogue in 2009 (via Us Weekly) that she does fall in love easily, she doesn't see herself as a serial dater. "I'm a real relationship person, contrary to public perception," she said. Still, with a couple of scandals, three failed engagements, and a famous betrayal in her background, Miller's love life has been the subject of much scrutiny. Let's take a look at the ups and downs and unconfirmed rumors that make up the talented actor's relationship history.