The Strangest Thing About Brooke Shields' Marriage With Chris Henchy

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have hands-down one of the sweetest meet-cutes ever. It all happened when Shields brought her dog, Darla, to her gym on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in 1999, where Henchy — then a comedy writer — happened to be working on a show. "While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back," Shields recalled in her 2005 book, "Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression." Like her, Henchy was also a dog lover. "We chatted and he made me laugh."

Amazingly, their paths crossed again just three weeks later in Washington, D.C., where Shields was hosting a show that Henchy wrote for. The two quickly hit it off and started seeing each other soon after. After two years together, the pair got engaged in Mexico in 2000 and married the following year in a hush-hush ceremony in Catalina Island. They now share two beautiful daughters.

Perhaps one strange aspect in Shields and Henchy's otherwise picture-perfect marriage was that things didn't start off all that smoothly. Speaking to People in 2023, Shields revealed that she once tried to break up with Henchy for fear that she was just rebounding after her 1999 divorce from tennis player Andre Agassi. However, she couldn't bring herself to stop reaching out to him. "I was calling [Chris] all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me, this is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day," Shields said. It was how she knew her feelings for Henchy were serious.

