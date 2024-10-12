Tragic Details About Cyndi Lauper's Only Child

The following article contains references to sexual violence and drug use.

With her bold, flamboyant style, Cyndi Lauper was a true '80s icon to her millions of fans, but when she wasn't being a girl who just wanted to have fun, Lauper was busy being a mom to her son Declyn.

Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper is the only child born to Lauper and her husband, actor David Thornton. In his younger years, he was largely out of the limelight, but as he grew up, Declyn — or "Dex" as he is known in the music world — began making his own headlines as a rap artist and a troubled young man who has had multiple run-ins with the law. His is not the only cautionary tale of celebrity offspring. There are many children of celebrities who struggle to find their way out from under the shadow of a famous parent, which sometimes results in destructive behavior.

"We see lots of children of celebrities having substance abuse problems, anger management problems, eating problems — it really runs the gamut of mental health issues," child psychologist Stephen Gray Wallace, told USA Today. "I think it's a challenge both for young people who are famous in their own right, and those who are the children of famous parents."

