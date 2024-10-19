Details About Hallmark Star Linda Gray's Marriage & Divorce From Ed Thrasher

Linda Gray had just begun her career as a commercial model when she and her ex-husband Ed Thrasher first met in 1960s. "I was 19," the actor recalled in her 2015 memoir, "The Road to Happiness Is Always Under Construction." An art director, Ed was looking for a young model with amazing legs to be featured on Billy May's new album cover, and Linda just fit the bill. There was a hint of flirtation from their very first meeting. "He looked through my portfolio and said, 'I need to see your legs. In the flesh.' I lifted the hem of my green dress about an inch, to show my knees," Linda recounted. He wanted to see higher up her skirt, but Linda refused. "'That's all you get,'" she told him. "He laughed and he hired me."

It didn't take long for the two to fall in love. The couple tied the knot in 1962 when Linda was 21 and Ed was 28 (not too big of an age gap compared to some Hollywood couples). However, during their honeymoon in Mexico, Linda had this realization that she had made a terrible mistake. "I knew from night one that my marriage was not a love match," she confessed. "But what could I do? I was stuck." In 1964, they welcomed a baby boy named Jeff Thrasher, followed by a daughter, Kehly Sloane, in 1966. It wasn't until their kids were older that Linda finally found the strength to walk away from her marriage and divorce Ed in 1983.

As the "Dallas" alum told Hello! in 2015, the union wasn't serving her. "We're living his dream, but what about mine? Of course, women stayed at home and raised their children — that was the way it was." She added, "But I was like, 'Is that all there is?'"

