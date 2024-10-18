The Wildest Rumor About Scarlett Johansson's Love Life
Celebrated actress and activist Scarlett Johansson has many accolades to show off for her storied career. However, there is one rumor the "Lost in Translation" actress can't seem to fully get away from. All the way back in 2004, a story began circulating that Johansson and fellow actor Benecio Del Toro got intimate in an elevator at the Chateau Marmont after the Oscars. Beyond the questionable logistics of hooking up in an elevator, this claim is also startling because of the intense age gap between the two (Johansson was 19 at the time and Del Toro was 37).
Both Johansson and Del Toro have pushed back against this claim repeatedly over the years, although there does always seem to be an air of something being left out. "Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having sex or something, which I think is very unsanitary," the "Ghost World" star told Allure (via Hollywood Life).
For his part, Del Toro also shrugs off the claim. "Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don't know. Let's leave that to somebody's imagination," he told Esquire (per The Independent).
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are still happily married
While a rumor like this could possibly derail a career, Scarlett Johansson taps into her effervescent charm every time it comes up. "I was always thinking to myself, 'That would be tough. It's a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,'" she told the podcast "9 to 5ish." Plus, those in the know will tell you: The Chateau Marmont only has eight floors, it would be nearly impossible to get anything done in that period of time.
Leaving the past behind her, Johansson now incorporates being a mom into her career, as well as continuing to grow stronger in her marriage to Colin Jost. Recently, the "Black Widow" actress went on "The Goop Podcast" to discuss what makes her relationship with the "Saturday Night Live" writer work. "I need to be with a compassionate person...It worked with Colin and I because I was finally able to step back and respect myself," she shared. Part of the journey to self-respect is obviously letting go of ancient rumors and looking to the future.