The Wildest Rumor About Scarlett Johansson's Love Life

Celebrated actress and activist Scarlett Johansson has many accolades to show off for her storied career. However, there is one rumor the "Lost in Translation" actress can't seem to fully get away from. All the way back in 2004, a story began circulating that Johansson and fellow actor Benecio Del Toro got intimate in an elevator at the Chateau Marmont after the Oscars. Beyond the questionable logistics of hooking up in an elevator, this claim is also startling because of the intense age gap between the two (Johansson was 19 at the time and Del Toro was 37).

Both Johansson and Del Toro have pushed back against this claim repeatedly over the years, although there does always seem to be an air of something being left out. "Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having sex or something, which I think is very unsanitary," the "Ghost World" star told Allure (via Hollywood Life).

For his part, Del Toro also shrugs off the claim. "Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don't know. Let's leave that to somebody's imagination," he told Esquire (per The Independent).