Why Brooke Shields' College Romance Completely Fell Apart

The story behind Brooke Shields' first kiss is extremely controversial, but the "Endless Love" star's first time having sex wasn't exactly smooth sailing either. Shields had a complicated relationship with her sexuality as a young woman, which in turn affected her relationship with Dean Cain. "We had a great relationship, broke up, got back together again after three years," Shields told People. "And that should have been a delicious time for me of reveling in it and feeling proud and free because I was in love." Instead, the model was heavily influenced by guilt, feeling pressure from her faith, her mom, and the public's attention.

In her memoir "There Was a Little Girl," Shields opened up about her first time and how she regrets how much fear and guilt ruled over the experience. "When I was twenty-two, I finally lost my virginity," she wrote. "I did not need [Dean Cain] to prove anything to me, but I was still so bound and guilt-ridden by my mother." The New York native describes her relationship with Cain as full of love and respect, while their first time together was "beautiful." "It should have been what I had wished for myself, but in an instant, guilt slapped me in the face," she said.

Shields recalls bursting into tears and running naked from the bed, only to have Cain chase after her to calm her down. While she explains that she did not regret having sex, Shields was overwhelmed by the intimacy and complicated feelings of guilt. "What should have been the beginning of a wonderful phase in my relationship with Dean turned out to be the beginning of the end," she said. "I suddenly did not know who or how to be around him. It all generated from a twisted sense of self...I could not handle loving somebody more than my mom."

