The Extremely Controversial Story Behind Brooke Shields' First Kiss

Brooke Shields entered the upper echelons of Hollywood when she was just 11 years old, securing her first big role in the 1976 feature-length film "Alice, Sweet Alice." By all accounts, the young actress was extremely successful, being chosen as Time's "Face of the '80s" in 1981 at just 15. However, the celeb has since come forward and divulged that not everything was as rosy as it seemed, confessing that she was sexualized as a child actor. One such incident occurred on the set of "Pretty Baby" in 1978, in which she was cast as a young girl raised in a brothel and coerced into the sex trade.

She starred alongside Keith Carradine, who was approaching 30 years old during filming; conversely, Shields was 11. In the movie, the two share an on-screen kiss. Shields shed some light on the controversial movie, speaking in an interview with Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show." She explained, "Keith Carradine took such good care of me. He looked at me and he said, 'You know, this doesn't count as a first kiss.'"

The statement was profound for Shields, who struggled with the intimate nature of the scenes, which were often far too mature for someone her age. The preteen had never kissed a boy (or man) and was now being asked to do so in front of an entire audience of directors, actors, film hands, and staff.