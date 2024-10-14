Meghan McCain's Threat To Expose Her Dad's True Feelings On Kamala Harris Totally Backfires
Meghan McCain has transformed herself over the years from a devoted senator's daughter to a panelist on "The View" to a conservative podcaster. What hasn't changed are her controversial views, which are often both surprising and pot-stirring. For instance, McCain had strong words for the royal family and offered support for Meghan Markle following the infamous Oprah interview — not a popular stance among the anti-Prince Harry crowd. Now, McCain is going after Vice President Kamala Harris, with equally dismal results.
On October 11, 2024, Harris spoke before a crowd in Scottsdale, Arizona, as part of her efforts to get much-needed votes on election day. Per the White House transcript, she spoke of her time in the Senate working on a committee with John McCain and recounted an exchange they had one day following a spirited debate on the committee floor. "I passed by John McCain, and he looks at me and he says, 'Kid, come over here,'" Harris recalled. "'You're going to make a great senator.' True story." This apparently struck Meghan as exploitive of her father's memory, and she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to protest. "Now, I know [D]emocrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for..." McCain began. "But please don't make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris..." She continued her thread, "And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea."
McCain's threat was met with anger and disappointment, all right — but it was almost entirely aimed at her.
Is Meghan McCain in a sibling war?
Meghan McCain has been strongly critical of Donald Trump for years, not least because of Trump's opinion of her father. The former president famously dismissed Sen. John McCain's military service and time as a POW, saying (via Time), "He's not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured." Now, she's giving equal time to Kamala Harris. Despite the fact Harris called John "an incredible American hero" and praised his principled acts as a senator, Meghan has issued a warning to the vice president: If she doesn't keep the senator's name out of her mouth, Meghan will share the trash-talking her dad supposedly did about Harris.
Her followers aren't having it. "What a bizarre psychosis you have," declared a commenter on X. "Kamala praises your Dad. Donald hates him. So, you want to ruin her? You need help." MSNBC analyst Tim Miller added, "If you are upset that people are praising your late father and telling cute stories about him because of their politics, you might need to step away from the news. Maybe try crochet or skeet shooting without a phone for a while." Other tweets accused McCain of attention-seeking, and wondered what her father would have thought of her actions.
Adding awkwardness to insult, McCain is facing pushback from her own family. Her brother James "Jimmy" McCain is a newly registered Democrat who threw his support behind Harris in September, following the uproar over Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery. "I feel that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz embody a group of people that will help make this country better, that will take us forward. And that's really what matters at the end of the day," he said in a CNN interview. Will his sister spill some tea about him, too?