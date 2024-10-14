Meghan McCain's Threat To Expose Her Dad's True Feelings On Kamala Harris Totally Backfires

Meghan McCain has transformed herself over the years from a devoted senator's daughter to a panelist on "The View" to a conservative podcaster. What hasn't changed are her controversial views, which are often both surprising and pot-stirring. For instance, McCain had strong words for the royal family and offered support for Meghan Markle following the infamous Oprah interview — not a popular stance among the anti-Prince Harry crowd. Now, McCain is going after Vice President Kamala Harris, with equally dismal results.

On October 11, 2024, Harris spoke before a crowd in Scottsdale, Arizona, as part of her efforts to get much-needed votes on election day. Per the White House transcript, she spoke of her time in the Senate working on a committee with John McCain and recounted an exchange they had one day following a spirited debate on the committee floor. "I passed by John McCain, and he looks at me and he says, 'Kid, come over here,'" Harris recalled. "'You're going to make a great senator.' True story." This apparently struck Meghan as exploitive of her father's memory, and she took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to protest. "Now, I know [D]emocrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for..." McCain began. "But please don't make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris..." She continued her thread, "And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea."

McCain's threat was met with anger and disappointment, all right — but it was almost entirely aimed at her.