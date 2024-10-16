What Has Lisa Kennedy Montgomery Been Up To Since Her MTV VJ Days?

Back in the 1990s, all the cool kids watched MTV. The really cool kids, on the other hand, were chosen by MTV to be "VJs," Video Jockeys who would anchor the network's pop culture coverage and shape the tastes of a generation. One such VJ was Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, who went mononymously as Kennedy. Unlike most of the people on MTV at the time, Kennedy proudly self-identified as a Republican, offering a counterbalance to the wild young people who populated the channel.

Kennedy was a wild child, too, to be clear. She infamously got into it with controversial comedian Roseanne Barr at the VMAs, trading barbs about oral sex and Rush Limbaugh on stage. The incident almost got her fired, but she managed to cling to her job.

In the years since the VJ era ended, however, Kennedy has pivoted and then pivoted again. In fact, that's the main piece of advice she gives to young women, according to an interview with Haute Living. She recommends focusing on what you're good at and following that wherever it leads. "Either you change course and find something new you did not realize you were interested in and pour yourself into that," she said, "or you have a series of successes that give you confidence and hopefully humility, and your intuition serves you, and you continue forward on that path." This is what Lisa Kennedy Montgomery has been up to since her MTV VJ days.

