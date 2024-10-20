Jessica Chastain's Most Painfully Out Of Touch Moment

Jessica Chastain might be fighting for equal pay in Hollywood, but she proved to be a bit tone deaf after publicly calling out the airline JetBlue over a seemingly paltry travel credit. Chastain has no doubt undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but when it comes to reading the room, she has some more work to do. Amid so many people finding themselves homeless, displaced, and mourning the loss of their loved ones after Hurricane Helene's destruction while also bracing for another monster of a storm in the form of Hurricane Milton, Chastain took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about a $15 credit issued to her by JetBlue after the entertainment system on her flight didn't work.

It seemed that $15 wasn't nearly enough to compensate Chastain for the time she had to spend in her own company sans entertainment during the 6-hour flight. "Thanks you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you," Chastain griped in a since-deleted tweet (via the New York Post). When JetBlue reached out to the Oscar winner to apologize, she continued the conversation and then proceeded to post it to her X account as well. Chastain reiterated that she spent $1,500 on her ticket, adding, "There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer."

Many X users felt that the wealthy actor was being a real diva, especially considering those who were suffering from the aftermath of the hurricane at the time. As one user quipped, "So incredibly funny and weird for someone on her level of fame to be tweeting like this, in 2024 no less," (via the Daily Mail). Another asserted, "Oh get over it Jessie! [...] Bet you had champagne, a bed, and better food choices than the guy in row 28!" (via Fox News).

