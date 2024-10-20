Jessica Chastain's Most Painfully Out Of Touch Moment
Jessica Chastain might be fighting for equal pay in Hollywood, but she proved to be a bit tone deaf after publicly calling out the airline JetBlue over a seemingly paltry travel credit. Chastain has no doubt undergone a stunning transformation over the years, but when it comes to reading the room, she has some more work to do. Amid so many people finding themselves homeless, displaced, and mourning the loss of their loved ones after Hurricane Helene's destruction while also bracing for another monster of a storm in the form of Hurricane Milton, Chastain took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about a $15 credit issued to her by JetBlue after the entertainment system on her flight didn't work.
It seemed that $15 wasn't nearly enough to compensate Chastain for the time she had to spend in her own company sans entertainment during the 6-hour flight. "Thanks you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you," Chastain griped in a since-deleted tweet (via the New York Post). When JetBlue reached out to the Oscar winner to apologize, she continued the conversation and then proceeded to post it to her X account as well. Chastain reiterated that she spent $1,500 on her ticket, adding, "There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer."
Many X users felt that the wealthy actor was being a real diva, especially considering those who were suffering from the aftermath of the hurricane at the time. As one user quipped, "So incredibly funny and weird for someone on her level of fame to be tweeting like this, in 2024 no less," (via the Daily Mail). Another asserted, "Oh get over it Jessie! [...] Bet you had champagne, a bed, and better food choices than the guy in row 28!" (via Fox News).
It wasn't the first time the actor publicly lashed out at a company
Fans might envy Jessica Chastain's auburn locks, but they probably didn't want to be her after the insensitive JetBlue tweet that Chastain sent out into the world in October 2024. With her post making headlines for all the wrong reasons, some recalled that the "Zero Dark Thirty" star's online squabble with JetBlue wasn't the first time she'd publicly called out a company for disappointing her. In August 2024, Chastain took to X to rant about Uber Eats too. "Who has good recommendations for delivery apps that actually deliver food? I used to be a @UberEats gal but I'm done now," she wrote in another since-deleted tweet (via The Independent). "Lunch took an hour and [a] half after choosing from the 30min order window. Then again at dinner I ordered for a 30min delivery, waited over an hour, and then was notified that it was canceled. I literally CAN'T with this app anymore."
While some people found it funny and even relatable that the actor had normal problems just like them, others thought it was ridiculous that she was complaining about something so minor. The tweet spawned tons of funny memes with users cheekily suggesting that the Oscar winner should call her pal Anne Hathaway to help her out. Someone who works as an Uber Eats driver, however, chastised Chastain for not being more mindful. "I wonder how far away the places were, how busy they were, what her tip was, how was the parking where she was," they argued. "You can't magic the food into existence when you wish."