Inside Candace Cameron Bure's Relationship With John Stamos
This article contains references to child abuse.
Since its conception in 1987, "Full House" became the cornerstone of television sitcoms. While the show initially intended to follow three comics living under the same roof, it eventually morphed into a series that showcased several aspects of family dynamics. Thanks to the myriad of talented actors — ranging from the late Bob Saget to the Olsen twins — their chemistry on-screen was adored by viewers, ultimately influencing the show to last for eight seasons.
Though the cast went on to live their respective lives, they've continued to display their closeness off-screen through a series of unexpected reunions and podcast appearances. One that is of public knowledge is Candace Cameron Bure's relationship with Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, who've all had a hand in the spinoff series, "Fuller House." They wouldn't be the only ones she'd keep a connection with as Bure has also publicly displayed her closeness to her on-screen uncle, John Stamos. Whether it be their excitement for each other's achievements, support over their hardships, or their lovable banter, it's beautiful to see the former co-stars continue to be in each other's lives after all these years. To learn more about the two, here is everything you need to know about Candace Cameron Bure's relationship with John Stamos.
Candace Cameron Bure knew of John Stamos before becoming co-stars in Full House
Early on, John Stamos was one of the first few cast members of "Full House." Coming from the success of his work on "General Hospital," Stamos was encouraged to take part in a new up-and-coming sitcom that later turned into "Full House." To his knowledge, the show would be based on three comedians rather than a full-fledged family. Once showrunners decided to change the plot, they began to cast several child actors who slowly became the main focus. As a result, Stamos' first reaction to having child actors like Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin as his co-stars wasn't the best.
Alternatively, Bure's first impression of Stamos was quite different. During a 2017 interview with BuzzFeed, Bure — along with several of her "Full House" co-stars — fielded several questions from fans regarding her time on the show. When asked about their first impression of each of their cast mates, Bure stated that she had already known who Stamos was partly due to the success he had garnered before "Full House." "I was 9 years old, so I knew who John Stamos was because my sisters were in love with him," she said.
John Stamos deemed Candace Cameron Bure the 'best person' on Full House
In 2015, Candace Cameron Bure got herself a full-time gig on "The View" where she co-hosted the show for two seasons alongside notable names like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Though Bure would later open up about the toll co-hosting had on her health, the show was home to several moments that she surely looks back on fondly. One happened to air on September 28, 2015, when John Stamos reunited with his former fictional niece.
During his appearance on "The View" that year, Stamos took the time to not only congratulate Bure but express just how proud he is of the person she became after their years on "Full House." "I have to tell you she was always a good kid. Actually, you were the best person on 'Full House,'" he stated. "But you've grown up to be such a beautiful, loving ... a great mother, a great wife, a great actress, you're great on this show, and you're a fantastic friend, and I love you." At the end of his segment, he announced that he left Bure a headshot of himself as a gift for good luck. "It's a good luck thing that I got for you. It's in your dressing room, so you could look at it every day and kiss it," he said as the camera pans to her dressing room.
Candace Cameron Bure seemingly hijacked John Stamos' cellphone in 2014
Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos' relationship never wavered following the end of "Full House." The two — alongside the rest of the "Full House" crew — frequently reunited on several occasions. Whenever they do, their uncle-niece chemistry never seems to change. An example of such became apparent in 2014 when Bure seemingly pulled a harmless prank on her former fictional uncle.
In 2014, Dave Coulier got married to long-time girlfriend, Melissa Bring. The event was a mini "Full House" reunion as everybody from Bob Saget to Andrea Barber attended the event. Several photos were uploaded throughout the day, one of which saw both Bure and Stamos sporting cowboy hats. Stamos, however, would place the hat backward on her, to which she sarcastically thanked him on Facebook. It wouldn't be long before Bure got him with a prank of her own. As Stamos appeared to leave his cell phone unattended, Bure and Andrea Barber took advantage of the opportunity and took selfies on his phone. Seemingly amused, Stamos took to Instagram to share the photos they took. "This is what you get when you accidentally leave your phone with Deej and Gibbler," he wrote.
Candace Cameron Bure joined John Stamos in a celebratory concert dedicated to Bob Saget
In 2022, Bob Saget tragically passed away due to blunt head trauma. This ultimately left his former "Full House" co-stars distraught. His death, however, didn't mark the end of his legacy as John Stamos frequently found ways to pay tribute to his dearest friend — one of which saw Candace Cameron Bure join in to celebrate her former fictional father's life.
Due to his status as a TV heartthrob, Stamos developed a strong relationship with the Beach Boy from the '80s onward. Not only would he become close friends with a band he was a die-hard fan of, but he would eventually become an honorary member of the group for 40 years. As a part of their "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" tour in 2022, Stamos and the band dedicated their song "Forever" to Saget every night they performed. During one particular concert in Oklahoma City, Bure joined Stamos on stage during their tribute and shared a special moment with her former co-star. Following the performance, Stamos took to Instagram to share a collage of photos capturing moments from that night. Paired alongside it was an emotional caption where Stamos expressed how impactful that night was to him. "Look who joined me and @thebeachboys @candacecbure !! on stage during our tribute to @bobsaget," he wrote. "She made me so happy! Was a special night. XOXOX."
John Stamos' reprisal of Uncle Jesse in Fuller House made Candace Cameron Bure emotional
In 2016, Jeff Franklin — who created "Full House" — launched a spinoff series titled "Fuller House." The series mirrored the original with Candace Cameron Bure's character, D.J. Tanner essentially raising three children with the help of her sister and close friend. Of course, the news of the sitcom's reboot had publications asking whether or not their favorite characters would make a return. Through this, Bure seemingly confirmed these notions, with the exception of the Olsen twins. Bure did, however, gush about her seeing a former co-star slip back into his role as our favorite sitcom uncle.
In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bure spoke candidly about the process of shooting "Fuller House." In doing so, she spoke about her dear friend, John Stamos, and how his return to the sitcom made her feel. "I cried once I saw [John Stamos] on the stage," she said. "It just got more and more surreal, and it was like, 'I can't believe we're back here.' It was just emotional, and overwhelming, and beautiful." Luckily, the rush of nostalgia wouldn't end there as Stamos continued to guest-star periodically throughout its lengthy five-season run.
Candace Cameron Bure supported John Stamos' decision to go to rehab
The year 2015 proved to be a difficult year for John Stamos as he seemingly confronted an ongoing personal issue. While fans were mostly in the dark, Stamos spent the better part of the year battling a severe alcohol addiction, which at the height of it, saw him get a DUI charge in June. Despite reassuring his fans of his status following the incident, Stamos began to take his addiction seriously. So much so that by July, Stamos checked himself into rehab.
His journey to sobriety coincidentally aligned with the preparation of the spinoff series, "Fuller House." As Candace Cameron Bure fielded questions regarding the show's status with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke fondly of Stamos and his decision to go into rehab. "I love him. We all love him, and if this is what he needs to spend that time to just get things together, we're all supportive, and glad he's there, and know that things will be good when he comes back," she said. After suggesting that she had no idea how bad his alcoholism had gotten, she reiterated that the show was still on track to being released the following year and that Stamos would still have a part in the spinoff. "Everything's great with the show and he'll be there," she explained.
Candace Cameron Bure congratulated John Stamos on becoming a father in 2018
In 2017, it was announced that John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh would be expecting their first child together, and by April 10, 2018, the two welcomed Billy Stamos into the world. The news was met with several of his close friends and dedicated fans congratulating him on this journey, including Candace Cameron Bure. Given her experience raising three children of her own, Today asked the seasoned mother if there was any advice she could share with her beloved Uncle Jesse. "I think everyone's giving John Stamos advice," she responded. "I don't think I'm going to give him any advice he hasn't heard already but I know that he and Caitlin are going to be wonderful parents because they've been wanting this for so long, and they are so invested, and this little boy Billy is just going to be so well-loved, and at the end of the day, that's all we want for our children."
In addition to praising John on his journey to fatherhood, Bure also got to build a close-knit relationship with Billy as John would periodically bring him on the set of "Fuller House" from time to time. In a 2019 interview with Access Hollywood, Bure didn't hesitate to gush over John's growing boy. "I think I'm going to put that in my contract there's going to be a writer that Billy Stamos must be here every week so I can have little hugs and kisses from him because he's the cutest ever," she said.
Candace Cameron Bure stole a significant piece of Full House memorabilia from John Stamos
Once "Full House" ended in 1995, several cast members took different pieces from the set as a piece of memorabilia from their time on the show, from Candace Cameron Bure taking her pillow person to Dave Coulier taking the infamous Mr. Woodchuck puppet. According to his castmates, however, John Stamos was the one who took several of the show's on-set props, ranging from a ceramic duck, pink bunnies, the red door, and most of all, the blue and white couch that was in the living room.
Given Stamos' hoard of "Full House" souvenirs, Bure paid him a visit in 2022 to seemingly steal back the couch after appearing on his wife's podcast, "How Can I Help?" Stamos took to Instagram to unveil a video of Bure and his wife moving the couch down a set of stairs, quoting the infamous couch-moving scene from "Friends." Paired alongside the post was a lengthy caption of Stamos not only promoting their new episode but explaining how this came to be. "Candace Cameron Bure said she wanted to be a guest on Caitlin McHugh Stamos' podcast, 'How Can I Help?'" he wrote. "But her real motive was to come steal the 'Full House' couch! It ended up being worth it, the episode is great! Candace brought her friend Shelene Bryan to talk about the amazing work they do with Skip1. Check it out, link in bio. #Pivot!"
Candace Cameron Bure supported John Stamos after he confessed to being sexually abused as a child
In 2022, John Stamos made headlines when he announced he was finishing his tell-all memoir titled, "If You Would Have Told Me." Through this, Stamos promised his fans that it would give insight into his unique life, ranging from his incredible achievements to his greatest downfalls. In many ways, the memoir seemingly served as a cathartic experience as he unveiled many secrets he hid from the general public — one of which was his experience of being sexually abused.
Just days before the book's release, an excerpt from the memoir took the internet by storm. In an exclusive interview with People, Stamos stated that a former babysitter sexually abused him as a child. The outpouring of support saw Stamos take to Instagram on October 19, 2023, to go into more detail about the experience, advocate for those to seek help if they're also a survivor, and thank those who have supported him after revealing such sensitive information about his life. Amongst the slew of fans praising him for opening up was Candace Cameron Bure, who simply commented a heart emoji under his Instagram post.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Candace Cameron Bure 'cried like a baby' reading John Stamos' memoir
In 2023, John Stamos published his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me." The 333-page biography was a graphic retelling of the cornerstones of success Stamos garnered over the years. It also detailed several personal issues that most of his fans weren't privy to beforehand, like his addiction to alcohol and the aftermath of losing his dearest friend, Bob Saget. While some — like Rebecca Romijn — denounced the memoir for its faulty outlook on certain aspects of his life, others like Candace Cameron Bure, praised it for Stamos' apparent vulnerability.
On its release day, Stamos took to Instagram to share a video of Bure praising the book on her friend's behalf. In the video, Bure spoke enthusiastically about what makes the book worth reading while also complimenting her former cast member on an emotionally driven illustration. "This book is so good. It's so good. ... I cried like a baby," she said. "I highly suggest that you read it. ... But I suggest that you listen to the audio. I listened to the audio. John does the best impressions of voices for all the people that he talks about in this book. ... John, I'm so proud of you. It's so heartfelt. It's so honest and it's beautiful. I love you." Pair alongside the video was a caption where Stamos wrote "Thank you, Candace Cameron Bure. I love you!"
Candace Cameron Bure jokingly thanked John Stamos for sharing his anti-aging secrets with her
When it comes to her "Full House" co-stars, Candace Cameron Bure deemed only a few capable enough to give her sound advice when she needed it. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bure named John Stamos as one of those people — along with Lori Loughlin. That aspect of their relationship became apparent during a brief back-and-forth on Instagram in 2021.
The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of her alongside her daughter Natasha Bure. In it, the two showcased a pair of denim jumpsuits that she was preparing to release for her clothing brand, Candace Cameron Bure Clothing. Bure also wrote a lengthy caption describing her day as a mom helping her growing child move into their own apartment. Seemingly impressed by the multiple hats Bure has worn over the years while also maintaining a youthful glow, Stamos commented "Super-Deej" under the post. It didn't take long for Bure to bounce the compliment back to the 57-year-old who also appeared to not age since their days on "Full House." In response to Stamos, Bure jokingly wrote, "I'm glad you shared your magical anti-aging potion with me."