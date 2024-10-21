The Unusual Way Ty Pennington Kickstarted His Career

Ty Pennington thought he was having an ordinary day, waiting at a gas station, when he was handed a card by a man working for a modeling agency that would change the course of his life. Pennington recounted the chance meeting in an interview with Fox News: "This guy came up to me and handed me a card and said, 'Hey, I think I can make you some money.' In Atlanta at that time, I was like, 'I bet you can!' But I really like to make money the old-fashioned way."

Despite the initial skepticism, Pennington took the man up on his offer a few months later and visited the agency. When Pennington arrived sporting a rat-tail hairstyle, he was laughed off by all but one of the modeling scouts, who told him he had what it took to be a print model. The only catch was the scout was Japanese, and Pennington's first modeling contract would require a trip to Japan. This time it was Pennington's parents who were skeptical of the offer, but Pennington proceeded. The trip to Japan helped Pennington develop the skills he would use not only in his modeling career, but his television one, as well. "I learned to be comfortable in front of the camera," Pennington added.

Following his return from Japan, Pennington went on to book four commercials in a row after auditioning in New York City. Pennington's one-in-a-million meeting at a gas station and trip to Japan showed him a glimpse of the life he wanted to live, one where he embraced every opportunity given, as he told TooFab in 2023. "I've always gone through whatever door of opportunity opens," he said, "because you never know what that experience is going to lead to."