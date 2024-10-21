Sandra Bullock Hated Filming The Bikini Scene In One Of Her Most Famous Movies

Sandra Bullock has starred in some iconic movies over the course of her celebrated career, with "Miss Congeniality" considered a total classic of the rom-com genre by many. The hit 2000 flick sees Bullock starring as tomboyish FBI agent Gracie Hart, who's tasked with going undercover at a beauty pageant. Along the way, she's forced to collaborate with her arrogant partner Eric Matthews, a role that Hugh Jackman embarrassingly auditioned for but that ultimately went to the dreamy Benjamin Bratt. There are some things that only adults notice in "Miss Congeniality," but even long-time fans might not know that Bullock took issue with the swimsuit competition sequence in the movie.

Advertisement

"That was a huge bone of contention for me," the actor, who also worked as a producer on "Miss Congeniality," confessed to Entertainment Tonight. "I was trying to get it written out so many times." While the swimsuit portion of beauty pageants has long been decried as sexist and objectifying to the contestants, at the time it was still a thing and the stunningly gorgeous Bullock nonetheless expressed concern with how her character's body was going to be presented.

"She's an FBI agent. She's very, you know, she's not elegant, she's not your typical beauty queen, so her body is not gonna be perfect," the Virginia native explained. "I didn't want [it] to be that her body all of a sudden became this hourglass figure." If you've seen the movie, you'll know that Bullock lost the bikini battle, with the swimsuit round of the pageant making it into "Miss Congeniality," but the actor still had plenty of positive things to say about the flick.

Advertisement