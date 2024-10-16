Liam Payne, One Direction Singer, Dead At 31
Singer Liam Payne, best known as a member of One Direction, has died in Buenos Aires after a fall from a hotel balcony, TMZ has reported.
According to the outlet, witnesses said the 31-year-old had been acting erratically before the incident. Police were on the scene shortly after Payne fell from the third floor of the hotel, and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the cause of the fall.
Local emergency services supervisor Dr. Alberto Crescenti told the Bueno Aires Times that, unfortunately, saving Payne's life would have been impossible because of the extent of his wounds: "He had very serious injuries that caused his death, such as a fracture at the base of the skull." Payne reportedly made the trip to Buenos Aires to support fellow One Direction alum Niall Horan, who was wrapping up the last leg of a world tour featuring his album, "The Show." Unfortunately, Payne's difficult past suggests that his untimely death may not have been a simple accident.
Liam Payne struggled with his mental health in the past
Being part of a wildly successful music group like One Direction definitely has its perks, but it can also be difficult to adjust to life in the spotlight. In the past, Liam Payne opened up about his mental health and struggles, including having suicidal thoughts. When "The Diary of a CEO" host Steven Bartlett asked Payne if he had ever contemplated suicide, Payne said (via Business Insider): "There's some stuff that I've definitely never spoken about, but it was really, really, really severe."
However, this isn't the only tragic detail about Payne; the singer also struggled with addiction. Payne spent almost 100 days in a rehabilitation facility to address his alcohol use. In July 2023, he shared an update on YouTube describing his progress since getting sober: "I was watching this beautiful symphony I [had a] drink and then I was like 'You know what, this just isn't serving me at all, I don't really need this right now.' It's the first time I've ever put a drink down." Although this was a great triumph for Payne, his history of mental health struggles and drug use are nevertheless being considered as potential factors in his death.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.