Liam Payne, One Direction Singer, Dead At 31

Being part of a wildly successful music group like One Direction definitely has its perks, but it can also be difficult to adjust to life in the spotlight. In the past, Liam Payne opened up about his mental health and struggles, including having suicidal thoughts. When "The Diary of a CEO" host Steven Bartlett asked Payne if he had ever contemplated suicide, Payne said (via Business Insider): "There's some stuff that I've definitely never spoken about, but it was really, really, really severe."

However, this isn't the only tragic detail about Payne; the singer also struggled with addiction. Payne spent almost 100 days in a rehabilitation facility to address his alcohol use. In July 2023, he shared an update on YouTube describing his progress since getting sober: "I was watching this beautiful symphony I [had a] drink and then I was like 'You know what, this just isn't serving me at all, I don't really need this right now.' It's the first time I've ever put a drink down." Although this was a great triumph for Payne, his history of mental health struggles and drug use are nevertheless being considered as potential factors in his death.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

