Tragic Details About Liam Payne

This article includes discussion of suicide and addiction. It may not be suitable for all readers. If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.

Liam Payne was only 16 years old when Simon Cowell placed him in a boy band on "The X-Factor." It was Payne's second time auditioning for the show, and he hoped this time he would leave the competition a star. Despite entering the competition with hopes of being a solo artist, Payne agreed to join the band dubbed "One Direction" — and from there his life was never the same. The One Direction boys didn't end up winning "X-Factor" (they got third place), but they won the hearts of teenage girls all around the world.

Every song and album they went on to release was an instant success, and they became a multi-million dollar brand with sold-out concerts and merchandise. While in the band, Payne endured the grueling boy band schedule with a trademark smile on his face that made fans swoon. However, when One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in 2015, Payne regained control of his life. Though Payne dreamed of being a music star, he has since revealed the level of fame he achieved became a nightmare. Similar to former bandmate Zayn Malik, Payne has been outspoken about his private struggles while in one of the biggest boy bands in history. His brutal honesty about his low points throughout the years has been shocking and a bit controversial, and although his life has been charmed in some ways, it has been downright tragic in others.